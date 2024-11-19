Dr. Susan Grunin Named Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Naples, FL, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Susan Grunin, of Naples, Florida, has been named a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. Dr. Grunin will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dr. Susan Grunin
Dr. Grunin is a retired college professor and author of the children’s book series, "Life Lessons and Tales of Little MisFit." She has recently published, “Life Isn't Always What it Seems” and “Life Isn't Always Fair.” Both books earned the NABE Pinnacle Achievement Award. Book 3 of the series, Life Is Like a Fountain – It Has Its Ups (Opportunities and Successes) and Downs (Disappointments and Failures) will be published in the next few weeks. In total, the series will contain seven books. In addition to her writing, Dr. Grunin is also an artist who creates original oil paintings and photography, with numerous pieces available for purchase through her company, SKG Creations and on her website: www.SkgCreations.com.
During her career, Dr. Grunin worked with children and young adults in various capacities including more than two decades teaching for the University of Virginia and other colleges and universities. She authored a textbook for the University of Virginia Graduate School. In addition, Dr. Grunin holds a coaching certificate and served as an executive coach and CEO of Think Strategic Consulting. She also held positions as a human capital consultant and a federal law enforcement officer for over 25 years, where she was the first female regional administrator in the Federal Courts - Federal Probation System. A future book about her Federal Law Enforcement experiences is planned.
Dr. Grunin earned an M.A. in Public Administration, an M.A. in Criminal Justice Administration, and a Ph.D. in Public Policy Analysis from the University of Illinois.
Finally, she is a member of the executive board of the Gulf Coast Writers Association of SW Florida and a member of the Society of Book Writers and Illustrators. She and her husband, Howard, live in Naples, Florida with their Shiba Inu, Kona. They have two sons and one granddaughter.
For more information visit SKG Creations
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
