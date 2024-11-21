Mighty Feats of Strength TV Series to Debut on TVS Action Network 24/7 Streaming FAST Channel on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix
The first episode of the TVS "strongman" TV show features David "The Mighty" Gonzales, coming to viewers from The "D" Casino in Las Vegas. The show depicts The Mighty Gonzales doing seven feats of strength that he performed in Guinness World Records competitions.
California City, CA, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TVS Television Network will present the debut offering of "Mighty Feats of Strength" on the TVS Action Network, a 24/7 streaming FAST channel on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. The episode showcases The Mighty Gonzales performing seven feats of strength that he set As Guinness World Records.
Mighty Feats of Strength is a series of thirteen half hour programs from TVS Showcase Productions. The show features various strong man competitions and exhibitions. The series appears on the TVS Action Network, one of ten TVS Sports Networks on the WatchYour.TV platform.
The Mighty Gonzales is a noted international strongman who has performed internationally and has set more than two dozen Guinness and Ripley's World Records with his amazing feats of strength. This show is his debut performance at a Las Vegas casino.
Other sports featured on Mighty Feats of Strength include weight lifting, arm wrestling, body building, lumberjack competitions, tug o' war, truck pulls, karate, and kick boxing.
TVS Action Network is one of ten 24/7 streaming FAST TVS Sports Networks on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. The channel features classic and current 'action' sports such as pro wrestling, arm wrestling, weight lifting, strong man competitions, roller derby, MMA, kick boxing, paint ball battles, and other combat sports.
Other TVS Sports Networks on the WatchYour.TV platform include TVS Classic Sports Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS Boxing Network, TVS Select Network, TVS TeleSports Network, TVS Bowling Network, TVS Women Sports Network, TVS Turbo Network, and TVS All American Network.
Mighty Feats of Strength is a series of thirteen half hour programs from TVS Showcase Productions. The show features various strong man competitions and exhibitions. The series appears on the TVS Action Network, one of ten TVS Sports Networks on the WatchYour.TV platform.
The Mighty Gonzales is a noted international strongman who has performed internationally and has set more than two dozen Guinness and Ripley's World Records with his amazing feats of strength. This show is his debut performance at a Las Vegas casino.
Other sports featured on Mighty Feats of Strength include weight lifting, arm wrestling, body building, lumberjack competitions, tug o' war, truck pulls, karate, and kick boxing.
TVS Action Network is one of ten 24/7 streaming FAST TVS Sports Networks on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. The channel features classic and current 'action' sports such as pro wrestling, arm wrestling, weight lifting, strong man competitions, roller derby, MMA, kick boxing, paint ball battles, and other combat sports.
Other TVS Sports Networks on the WatchYour.TV platform include TVS Classic Sports Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS Boxing Network, TVS Select Network, TVS TeleSports Network, TVS Bowling Network, TVS Women Sports Network, TVS Turbo Network, and TVS All American Network.
Contact
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Categories