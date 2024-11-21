Mighty Feats of Strength TV Series to Debut on TVS Action Network 24/7 Streaming FAST Channel on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

The first episode of the TVS "strongman" TV show features David "The Mighty" Gonzales, coming to viewers from The "D" Casino in Las Vegas. The show depicts The Mighty Gonzales doing seven feats of strength that he performed in Guinness World Records competitions.