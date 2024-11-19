"Forecast" - New 9/11 Historical Fiction Thriller Now Available
Author Aaron Ryan has just released his latest novel, "Forecast," a 9/11 historical fiction thriller from the bestselling author of the "Dissonance" Sci-Fi alien invasion series.
Seattle, WA, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Author Aaron Ryan has just released his latest novel, "Forecast."
What if you could prevent 9/11? What if you had the power to see the future, but every glimpse you caught filled you with terror? Would you dare to intervene, even if it meant possibly even causing the very calamity you were trying to prevent? This is the dilemma facing 28-year-old meteorologist Roland Bishop from Jersey City.
After surviving a lightning strike, Roland discovers he can see glimpses of the future slingshot around the sun by simply being near those who are about to commit atrocities. But when he meets a psychologist who helps him understand the source of his power, Roland realizes that he must make a difficult choice. Will he use his abilities to save innocent lives, or will he inadvertently become a pawn in the very tragedies he's trying to prevent?
As Roland grapples with his newfound abilities and the weight of his decisions, he must navigate a dangerous world of chaos and butterfly effects. But the question is, will he be able to change the course of the future, or is it already set in stone.
"Forecast" is a historical revisionist fiction novel from the bestselling author of the alien invasion post apocalyptic books series "Dissonance." Aaron Ryan weaves a complex tale of butterfly effect and chaos theory.
You can find it on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLQ9HMFP or direct from the author in autographed paperback/hardcover form at https://authoraaronryan.com.
What if you could prevent 9/11? What if you had the power to see the future, but every glimpse you caught filled you with terror? Would you dare to intervene, even if it meant possibly even causing the very calamity you were trying to prevent? This is the dilemma facing 28-year-old meteorologist Roland Bishop from Jersey City.
After surviving a lightning strike, Roland discovers he can see glimpses of the future slingshot around the sun by simply being near those who are about to commit atrocities. But when he meets a psychologist who helps him understand the source of his power, Roland realizes that he must make a difficult choice. Will he use his abilities to save innocent lives, or will he inadvertently become a pawn in the very tragedies he's trying to prevent?
As Roland grapples with his newfound abilities and the weight of his decisions, he must navigate a dangerous world of chaos and butterfly effects. But the question is, will he be able to change the course of the future, or is it already set in stone.
"Forecast" is a historical revisionist fiction novel from the bestselling author of the alien invasion post apocalyptic books series "Dissonance." Aaron Ryan weaves a complex tale of butterfly effect and chaos theory.
You can find it on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLQ9HMFP or direct from the author in autographed paperback/hardcover form at https://authoraaronryan.com.
Contact
Aaron RyanContact
206-705-3282
https://authoraaronryan.com
www.dot.cards/authoraaronryan
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLQ9HMFP
https://authoraaronryan.com
206-705-3282
https://authoraaronryan.com
www.dot.cards/authoraaronryan
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLQ9HMFP
https://authoraaronryan.com
Multimedia
Categories