Author Robin Roberts's New Audiobook, "The Dress," is an Engaging Tale of a Damaged Dress and Her Pursuit to be Fixed in Order to be Put on Display with the Other Dresses
Recent audiobook release “The Dress” from Audiobook Network author Robin Roberts is an adorable tale that centers around a damaged orange dress, who is set to be thrown out by the department store to which she was meant to be sold from. Desperate to be loved and sold, the orange dress travels through each floor of the store to discover the alterations department in the hopes of being restored.
Cornwall, NY, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robin Roberts has completed her new audiobook, “The Dress”: a charming tale that follows a ruined dress who goes on many adventures as she searches a department store for the alterations section in order to be repaired and put on display.
“An Orange Dress is delivered to a department store but the dress does not look good anymore,” writes Roberts. “So she searches for alterations to fix all her dress complications. Her plan did not work out exactly her way but everything did work out OK. Young dresses and tuxedos when life gives you a problem and tries to interrupt you must keep moving forward and never give up. The moral of the story is to believe in yourself. The educational value teaches children to count ordinal numbers.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Robin Roberts’s new audiobook is a delightful testament to the power of perseverance, and continuing to push oneself through difficult times in order to achieve their goals. Roberts shares the orange dress’s adventures in the hopes of inspiring young listeners to follow in the dress’s example to stand out and never give up on themselves, no matter what challenge lies ahead.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Dress” by Robin Roberts through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
