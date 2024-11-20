Restore Protections for Dialysis Patients Act Reaches 50 Cosponsors, Kidney Care Partners Calls for Additional Congressional Action
Kidney Care Partners (KCP) today thanks the 50 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who have signed on as cosponsors of the bipartisan Restore Protections for Dialysis Patients Act (H.R. 6860)
Washington, DC, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – the nation’s largest non-profit, non-partisan kidney care coalition dedicated to protecting access to care and comprised of more than 30 organizations, including patients, dialysis professionals, physicians, nurses, researchers, therapeutic innovators, transplant coordinators, and manufacturers – today thanks the 50 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who have signed on as cosponsors of the bipartisan Restore Protections for Dialysis Patients Act (H.R. 6860).
This important legislation would reverse the 2022 Supreme Court decision in Marietta v. DaVita to ensure uninterrupted access to life-sustaining dialysis care for patients on private insurance throughout the critical 30-month Medicare coordination period.
“KCP thanks the cosponsors of the Restore Protections for Dialysis Patients Act, which will restore long-standing protections for patients across the kidney care community and protect access to care for individuals living with kidney disease,” said Mahesh Krishnan, MD, MPH, MBA, Chair of KCP. “The increasing momentum we’re seeing around this legislation in Congress reiterates lawmaker support for patients with kidney failure, and we hope they act quickly to pass this measure.”
KCP looks forward to advancing this bill in the lame-duck session and to ongoing collaboration with lawmakers to advance legislation that expands access to treatment options, fosters innovation, and addresses the gaps in ESRD patient care.
KCP appreciates the support of bipartisan lawmakers who have co-sponsored this bill:
Representatives Cliff Bentz (OR-02), Ami Bera (CA-06), Yadira Caraveo (CO-08), Salud Carbajal (CA-24), Troy Carter (LA-02), Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20), Yvette Clarke (NY-09), Steve Cohen (TN-09), Tom Cole (OK-04), Angie Craig (MN-02), Jason Crow (CO-06), Danny Davis (IL-07), Diana DeGette (CO-01), Neal Dunn (FL-02), Drew Ferguson (GA-03), Raúl Grijalva (AZ-07), John Joyce (PA-13), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37), William Keating (MA-09), Mike Kelly (PA-16), Jennifer Kiggans (VA-02), Young Kim (CA-40), Ann Kuster (NH-02), Greg Landsman (OH-01), Nick LaLota (NY-01), Jake LaTurner (KS-02), Ted Lieu (CA-36), Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), Tracey Mann (KS-01), Cory Mills (FL-07), John Moolenaar (MI-02), Joseph Morelle (NY-25), Joe Neguse (CO-02), Jimmy Panetta (CA-19), Chris Pappas (NH-01), Brittany Pettersen (CO-07), August Pfluger (TX-11), Dean Phillips (MN-03), Raul Ruiz (CA-25), John Rutherford (FL-05), Terri Sewell (AL-07), Darren Soto (FL-09), Rashida Tlaib (MI-12), Paul Tonko (NY-20), Lori Trahan (MA-03), David Valadao (CA-22), Gabe Vasquez (NM-02), Beth Van Duyne (TX-24), Derrick Van Orden (WI-03), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25), and Randy Weber (TX-14).
