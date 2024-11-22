Chivari Introduces Its Trendsetting Barcelona Bistro™ Chairs and Tables
Event Furnishing as an Art Form
Miami, FL, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chivari, a leader in premium event furniture, is thrilled to announce the rollout of its singularly unique Barcelona Bistro Collection, a weather-resistant family of folding metal chairs, bar stools, and tables.
The Barcelona Bistro Collection embodies the perfect blend of form and function, with seating and tables available in 2 different styles and 4 classic colors. Each piece is lightweight and foldable to a super thin size, offering incredibly simple transport, storage, and set-up, making them ideal for cafes, restaurants, country clubs, and event venues.
"Our Barcelona Bistro Collection is more than just portable furniture; it's reminiscent of a time gone by," says Richard Wallet, President of Chivari. "We've designed this collection chairs to evoke the spirit of 1959 Barcelona, where literary giants like Ernest Hemingway found inspiration in local bistros. Despite their sleek profile, these pieces are remarkably sturdy, capable of supporting weights far exceeding that of, well, Hemingway himself. Our Barcelona Bistro collection sets the tone for an unmistakable gentle escape from the everyday."
The Barcelona Bistro Collection is made up of folding chairs, folding bar stools, and four different sizes of round tables. All of the pieces are designed for durability, style and operational ease. Event clients give 5-star reviews on the Barcelona Bistro Collection and event professionals resoundingly laud its ease-of-deployment and minimal maintenance.
Barcelona Bistro chairs are Crusher™ Certified to support a weight capacity of at least 500 pounds. Available colors include Antique White, Rustic Matte Black, Distressed Bronze, and Vintage Copper.
The launch of the Barcelona Bistro Chair comes at an exciting time for Chivari. What began as a proud family-owned business in 2007 has flourished into an international provider of event furniture and accessories, with a reputation for unparalleled client service. Recent developments include:
· Expansion of warehouses across the country, offering greater availability and faster shipping
· Massive expansion of inventory, providing a broader selection for customers
· Continued innovation in creating stronger, better event furniture and setting industry trends
· The Chivari Design Studio, where they build-to-suit, empowering clients to create the products of their dreams
About Chivari:
Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate and set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at The Chivari Design Studio, and they’re built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.
Contact
Vanessa Fuller
(305) 509-8630
chiavarisales.com
