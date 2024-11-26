Author Linda Taborn's New Audiobook, "Thankful," is a Poignant and Faith-Based Work Designed to Inspire Others to Show More Gratitude Toward God in Their Lives
Recent audiobook release “Thankful” from Audiobook Network author Linda Taborn is a compelling and thought-provoking discussion aimed at inspiring gratitude and thankfulness to God for all that he does for his children. Through sharing her work, Taborn aims to remind listeners of the innumerable blessings that God provides to them.
Durham, NC, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Taborn, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who became a born-again Christian thirty years ago, has completed her new audiobook, “Thankful”: an engaging work aimed at helping audiences learn to appreciate all God does for them and to show more thankfulness in their lives to the Lord.
“It seems we live in a society where people are not as thankful as we should be,” writes Taborn. “It appears the societal norm equates to inconsideration and selfishness. It is apparent that we do not give God the thanks and acknowledgment that we should. However, when reading the Bible, we are made aware just how important being thankful and giving thanks unto God is. Hopefully, this book will serve as a reminder that we all have so much to be thankful for.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Linda Taborn’s new audiobook is shared in the hope of inviting listeners to reflect upon how much they truly have to be thankful for due to God’s many blessings, even during life’s trials and tribulations. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Thankful” reveals how daily reflection can be an important first step to remind oneself to say “thank you” to the Lord.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Thankful” by Linda Taborn through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
