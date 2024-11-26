Author Linda Taborn's New Audiobook, "Thankful," is a Poignant and Faith-Based Work Designed to Inspire Others to Show More Gratitude Toward God in Their Lives

Recent audiobook release “Thankful” from Audiobook Network author Linda Taborn is a compelling and thought-provoking discussion aimed at inspiring gratitude and thankfulness to God for all that he does for his children. Through sharing her work, Taborn aims to remind listeners of the innumerable blessings that God provides to them.