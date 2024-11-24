BRSi, LP Promotes Natalie Van Baale to Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

BRSi, LP proudly announces Natalie Van Baale's promotion to Vice President and COO, effective November 1, 2024. With nearly two decades at BRSi, Natalie has led Federal Operations, expanding the company’s military healthcare presence and fostering key partnerships. BRSi is a leader in healthcare revenue cycle management and software development, serving military, federal, and public healthcare providers. This promotion highlights BRSi’s dedication to leadership and client success.