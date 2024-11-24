BRSi, LP Promotes Natalie Van Baale to Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
BRSi, LP proudly announces Natalie Van Baale's promotion to Vice President and COO, effective November 1, 2024. With nearly two decades at BRSi, Natalie has led Federal Operations, expanding the company’s military healthcare presence and fostering key partnerships. BRSi is a leader in healthcare revenue cycle management and software development, serving military, federal, and public healthcare providers. This promotion highlights BRSi’s dedication to leadership and client success.
Houston, TX, November 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BRSi, LP is pleased to announce Natalie Van Baale's well-deserved promotion to Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective November 1, 2024.
Natalie began her career with BRSi in April 2005, gaining experience across various divisions and roles throughout the corporation. Most recently, she has led the Federal Operations Division for many years, assisting in securing and growing the company’s military healthcare presence worldwide. Natalie’s leadership has been instrumental in building strong relationships with high-ranking military commanders, senior executives, and internal teams alike.
In her new role, Ms. Van Baale will no doubt continue to leverage her deep understanding of complex RCM issues. Her attention to detail will drive successful outcomes for our clients and BRSi stakeholders.
BRSi, LP is a full-service Revenue Cycle Management provider for Military and Federal Healthcare Providers as well as Public Access Healthcare Providers.
Additionally, BRSi serves as the State Medicaid TPL Administrator for several U.S. states. BRSi began as a resource for healthcare services for clients and partners in and around Houston, TX. It is now a nationally recognized leader in healthcare operations, revenue cycle management, and software development.
BRSi provides full-scale support at every step of the process, with access to consultants and staff who ensure the successful deployment of your next Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management solution.
Read more about Natalie Van Baale’s promotion and her contributions to BRSi at: https://brsi.ai/natalie-van-baale-promoted-to-vice-president-chief-operating-officer/
Natalie began her career with BRSi in April 2005, gaining experience across various divisions and roles throughout the corporation. Most recently, she has led the Federal Operations Division for many years, assisting in securing and growing the company’s military healthcare presence worldwide. Natalie’s leadership has been instrumental in building strong relationships with high-ranking military commanders, senior executives, and internal teams alike.
In her new role, Ms. Van Baale will no doubt continue to leverage her deep understanding of complex RCM issues. Her attention to detail will drive successful outcomes for our clients and BRSi stakeholders.
BRSi, LP is a full-service Revenue Cycle Management provider for Military and Federal Healthcare Providers as well as Public Access Healthcare Providers.
Additionally, BRSi serves as the State Medicaid TPL Administrator for several U.S. states. BRSi began as a resource for healthcare services for clients and partners in and around Houston, TX. It is now a nationally recognized leader in healthcare operations, revenue cycle management, and software development.
BRSi provides full-scale support at every step of the process, with access to consultants and staff who ensure the successful deployment of your next Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management solution.
Read more about Natalie Van Baale’s promotion and her contributions to BRSi at: https://brsi.ai/natalie-van-baale-promoted-to-vice-president-chief-operating-officer/
Contact
BRSiContact
Debra Adams
833-240-0988
www.brsi.com
Explore our Resources/News page or Connect with us on LinkedIn.
Debra Adams
833-240-0988
www.brsi.com
Explore our Resources/News page or Connect with us on LinkedIn.
Categories