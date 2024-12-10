Norah Lally’s Debut Novel, "Back to Bainbridge," Explores Resilience, Family Trauma, and the Power of Intergenerational Bonds

“Back to Bainbridge” by Norah Lally is a heartfelt coming-of-age novel about 14-year-old Vicki, who, after her family’s eviction, moves into her grandmother’s Bronx apartment. As Vicki navigates new friendships, family tensions, and her search for her estranged father, she uncovers hidden family truths and builds resilience through the support of neighbors who become like family. Set in vibrant NYC, this story celebrates intergenerational bonds, healing, and the power of love and acceptance.