Norah Lally’s Debut Novel, "Back to Bainbridge," Explores Resilience, Family Trauma, and the Power of Intergenerational Bonds
“Back to Bainbridge” by Norah Lally is a heartfelt coming-of-age novel about 14-year-old Vicki, who, after her family’s eviction, moves into her grandmother’s Bronx apartment. As Vicki navigates new friendships, family tensions, and her search for her estranged father, she uncovers hidden family truths and builds resilience through the support of neighbors who become like family. Set in vibrant NYC, this story celebrates intergenerational bonds, healing, and the power of love and acceptance.
Los Angeles, CA, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Just in time for winter reading lists, Norah Lally’s poignant debut novel, “Back to Bainbridge,” tells the heartwarming and insightful story of a 14-year-old girl navigating family trauma, friendships, and the complexities of multi-generational living. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the Bronx, New York City, this coming-of-age novel is a powerful exploration of resilience, self-discovery, and the healing found in relationships both within and beyond the family.
Lally draws deeply from her experiences as a young person who experienced many “starting overs” as her family moved multiple times around the NY tristate area and the Midwest while she was growing up. She cherishes childhood memories of time she and her siblings and cousins spent in her grandmother’s Bronx neighborhood. Both her grandmothers’ lives—one marked by a bold migration from Ireland to New York, and the other by a natural poise and grace that masked profound loss due to childhood abandonment by her father—serve as emotional anchors for the story. Lally describes “Back to Bainbridge” as a heartfelt tribute to these remarkable women. “This story,” she says, “was a labor of love in honor of my grandmothers, who played a large part in shaping me.”
In “Back to Bainbridge,” readers meet Vicki, a teenage girl forced to leave her old life behind when her family is evicted and must move into her grandmother’s small apartment in the Bronx. With tension simmering between her mother and grandmother, eldest sibling Vicki often takes on a caregiving role in her family—a burden sometimes referred to in the psychology world as “parentification.”
Vicki finds solace in an unexpected friendship with Rosa, her downstairs neighbor, who brings light and warmth into her life. Yet, wary of trusting too easily, Vicki keeps Rosa at a distance while wrestling with the lingering pain of her father’s absence. As Vicki uncovers long-buried family secrets, she begins to realize that forgiveness, acceptance, and appreciating life’s gifts in the present are the keys to moving forward.
This thoughtful and nuanced novel examines how multi-generational households can either foster healing or deepen old wounds. Lally beautifully highlights the joy that can emerge from intergenerational, intercultural friendships, and the dangers of bottling up emotions rather than talking about them openly so that painful patterns do not repeat. The book also offers a hopeful reminder that resilience in children can be nurtured by a supportive community—and that love, even imperfect love, has the power to heal.
Advanced readers have praised “Back to Bainbridge” for its emotional depth, authentic characters, and its exploration of family and resilience. Readers’ Favorite calls it, “(An) accomplished work that packs a big emotional punch... The characters are realistic and endearing, and Lally really understands how young teenagers think and speak. A charming book that I would recommend to all teens and even adults as well…. Bittersweet and hopeful in equal measure, ‘Back to Bainbridge’ is an engrossing coming-of-age drama.” BookLife by Publishers Weekly describes it as a “moving, empathetic must-read about growing up and discovering what matters.”
With its themes of resilience, friendship, and healing, “Back to Bainbridge” is not just a story about overcoming adversity—it’s a celebration of the bonds that help us thrive. For anyone seeking inspiration through stories of family, personal growth, and community, this novel offers an uplifting message about the human spirit’s capacity for transformation.
Available Now
Published by Abbey Glen Press and distributed by Bublish, Inc., “Back to Bainbridge” is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats through major retailers.
eBook ISBN: 9781647048747 | Price: $4.99
Paperback ISBN: 9781647048723 | Price: $10.99
Hardcover ISBN: 9781647048730 | Price: $19.99
About the Author
Norah Lally, born in New York City and now living in Los Angeles, cherishes many childhood memories from her grandmother’s Bronx neighborhood, which inspired the setting for her first novel, “Back to Bainbridge”. An alumna of New York University, Lally currently works at the University of Southern California and has professional experience as a screenwriter for film and television.
Learn More
For more information about Norah Lally and her work, visit www.norahlally.com.
Contact
BublishContact
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Norah Lally
norahlally@outlook.com
