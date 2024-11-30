Kari Cassidy-Diercks Releases New Business Guidebook to Help Professionals Master Personal Branding and Networking: "Self-Branding & Networking in Mind-Sized Bites"

Kari Cassidy-Diercks announces the release of "Self-Branding & Networking in Mind-Sized Bites," the first book in The Guidebook Series. This practical guide offers busy professionals actionable strategies for enhancing their personal brand and expanding their network. With concise, easy-to-follow advice and usable examples, readers can build meaningful relationships and stand out in today's competitive landscape. Available now on Amazon.