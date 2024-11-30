Kari Cassidy-Diercks Releases New Business Guidebook to Help Professionals Master Personal Branding and Networking: "Self-Branding & Networking in Mind-Sized Bites"
Kari Cassidy-Diercks announces the release of "Self-Branding & Networking in Mind-Sized Bites," the first book in The Guidebook Series. This practical guide offers busy professionals actionable strategies for enhancing their personal brand and expanding their network. With concise, easy-to-follow advice and usable examples, readers can build meaningful relationships and stand out in today's competitive landscape. Available now on Amazon.
Seattle, WA, November 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kari Cassidy-Diercks, a seasoned executive and strategic advisor, announces the release of the first book in The Guidebook Series, Self-Branding & Networking in Mind-Sized Bites. This guidebook offers practical strategies for professionals aiming to enhance their personal brand and expand their professional network.
Drawing from her extensive experience in driving success through people, strategy, and action, Cassidy-Diercks provides readers with actionable insights and usable examples to navigate the complexities of personal branding and networking. The book is structured to deliver concise, digestible advice, making it an ideal resource for busy professionals.
"In today's competitive landscape, a strong personal brand and effective networking are crucial," says Cassidy-Diercks. "This book is designed to equip readers with the tools they need to stand out and build meaningful professional relationships, one bite at a time," she adds. "It’s a resource you’ll keep coming back to!"
"Self-Branding & Networking in Mind-Sized Bites" is now available on Amazon. For more insights, resources, and updates from Kari Cassidy-Diercks, visit her author profile at amazon.com/author/karicassidydiercks.
About Kari Cassidy-Diercks
Kari Cassidy-Diercks is a strategic advisor with a passion for cultivating success through people, strategy, and action. Honored early in her career as one of the Puget Sound Business Journal's "Top 40 Business Leaders Under 40," Kari has dedicated her professional life to enhancing organizational performance in both corporate and nonprofit sectors. With a strong background in executive recruitment, branding, and community engagement, she has successfully launched and managed various ventures. Passionate about personal development and networking, Kari combines her expertise with a genuine desire to empower others. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and three gregarious teenagers.
Contact
206-355-9165
www.karicassidydiercks.com
