TVS Sports Showcase Program to Launch in 2025 with a 13 Episode Half Hour Series for Broadcast, Cable, and Streaming Outlets
TVS Television Network cameras cover the globe in search of unique and interesting sporting events for international viewers. The series will be syndicated to broadcast TV stations, cable networks, and the WatchYour.TV 24/7 streaming FAST platform, powered by Tulix.
California City, CA, November 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TVS Television Network is launching the 13 episode half hour TV series TVS Sports Showcase on broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms in 2025. The series spotlights sports stories of interest around the globe.
TVS Sports Showcase is a sports anthology show. TVS cameras visit unique and interesting venues across the globe to seek out a travelogue of rarely sports for sports fans. Sports in the series include jai alai, bowling, kick boxing, curling, lumberjack games, arm wrestling, body building, semi truck racing, one club golf, hurling, lucha libre, ice skating, cheerleading, ping pong, polo, demolition derby, futsal, and roller derby.
Locations include Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York, Yuma AZ, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii, England, Virgin Islands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, and Canada.
TVS Sports Showcase will be streamed on the TVS All American Network, one of ten TVS 24/7 streaming FAST networks on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. It will also be distributed to broadcast stations and cable networks.
TVS Showcase Productions is the producer of the TVS Sports Showcase. TVS Showcase Productions produces more than 500 sports, music, and entertainment programming yearly for broadcast TV, cable, and streaming distribution. Other programs produced include Zoomba Quest, Mighty Feats of Strength, TVS CompleatSport, TVS One Club Golf, TVS Challenge Cup Bowling, TVS Music Videos, TVS Senior Prom, TVS Kool Jazzfest, and TVS WomenSport Showcase.
TVS Television Network was founded in 1960 and is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast network in the USA. TVS has produced College Basketball, WFL Football, IWA Wrestling, Championship Boxing, NASL Soccer, Pro Rodeo, NASCAR, SCORE Off Road Racing, Grand Prix Racing, LPBT Bowling, LPGA Golf, Virginia Slims Tennis, College Football Bowl Games, Arena Football, and many other national sports programs.
TVS Sports Showcase is a sports anthology show. TVS cameras visit unique and interesting venues across the globe to seek out a travelogue of rarely sports for sports fans. Sports in the series include jai alai, bowling, kick boxing, curling, lumberjack games, arm wrestling, body building, semi truck racing, one club golf, hurling, lucha libre, ice skating, cheerleading, ping pong, polo, demolition derby, futsal, and roller derby.
Locations include Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York, Yuma AZ, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii, England, Virgin Islands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, and Canada.
TVS Sports Showcase will be streamed on the TVS All American Network, one of ten TVS 24/7 streaming FAST networks on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. It will also be distributed to broadcast stations and cable networks.
TVS Showcase Productions is the producer of the TVS Sports Showcase. TVS Showcase Productions produces more than 500 sports, music, and entertainment programming yearly for broadcast TV, cable, and streaming distribution. Other programs produced include Zoomba Quest, Mighty Feats of Strength, TVS CompleatSport, TVS One Club Golf, TVS Challenge Cup Bowling, TVS Music Videos, TVS Senior Prom, TVS Kool Jazzfest, and TVS WomenSport Showcase.
TVS Television Network was founded in 1960 and is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast network in the USA. TVS has produced College Basketball, WFL Football, IWA Wrestling, Championship Boxing, NASL Soccer, Pro Rodeo, NASCAR, SCORE Off Road Racing, Grand Prix Racing, LPBT Bowling, LPGA Golf, Virginia Slims Tennis, College Football Bowl Games, Arena Football, and many other national sports programs.
Contact
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Categories