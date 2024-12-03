Palm Cove Golf Unveils Exclusive Transformation: A New Era of Boutique Private Golf Begins
Palm Cove Golf announces its transformation into a boutique private golf destination. Featuring a fully redesigned course, exclusive amenities, and elevated dining experiences, the club combines modern luxury with its rich legacy. Limited memberships offer personalized service, unhurried play, and a welcoming community. A new chapter in South Florida golf begins at Palm Cove.
Palm City, FL, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Palm Cove Golf, nestled just five miles from Stuart and 45 minutes north of West Palm Beach, is undergoing a full transformation under new ownership, evolving into one of South Florida’s premier boutique private golf clubs.
Formerly a public course, Palm Cove Golf is transitioning to an exclusive, invitation-only club with a membership cap of 275. This move is supported by a comprehensive renovation of the 18-hole golf course, dining facilities, and clubhouse amenities. Guided by the expertise of Sanford Ferris Golf Design and principal John Sanford, a Past President of the American Society of Golf Course Architects, the renovation aims to redefine the Palm Cove experience.
Revitalizing the Course
Renovations to the course include the regrassing of fairways and greens, the expansion of practice facilities with a new synthetic hitting area, and the refinement of tee complexes and bunkers to enhance strategic play. The removal of overgrowth will open views to key golf features while creating a more inviting and playable layout. Infrastructure updates, such as a cutting-edge irrigation system and rebuilt bridges, underscore the club’s commitment to providing an exceptional golf experience.
Elevating the Member Experience
At the heart of the transformation is the creation of a fully rebuilt restaurant, showcasing a 1,400-bottle wine wall, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, and a menu crafted by a Michelin-star-trained culinary team. Members can enjoy both refined chef’s tastings and casual dining options. The boutique private club will also operate without tee time reservations, fostering a relaxed and intimate atmosphere for members and their families.
Leadership Dedicated to Excellence
Palm Cove Golf’s revitalization is guided by an exceptional leadership team dedicated to excellence. Jim Kilgore, the Golf Course Superintendent, brings 27 years of expertise from his tenure at Dye Preserve in Jupiter, Fla., ensuring the highest standards for course care. Executive Chef Matt Branche infuses his passion for culinary excellence, honed at Michelin-star country clubs, into every dining experience. Cody O’Callaghan, the Membership & Marketing Director, focuses on fostering an exclusive and welcoming community for members. Director of Golf Richard LeConche, a Class-A PGA Professional with professional tour experience, oversees all golf operations, ensuring an exceptional experience on and off the course. Together, this team is shaping Palm Cove Golf into a premier boutique private destination.
Preserving a Legacy, Shaping a Future
Palm Cove Golf’s legacy includes rounds played by legends such as Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Chi-Chi Rodriguez. New ownership, alongside Landscapes Golf Management, is dedicated to honoring this history while delivering a modern, luxurious experience for the next generation of golfers.
“Palm Cove Golf is more than a course; it’s a boutique private destination where members can connect, unwind, and savor exceptional experiences,” said Cody O’Callaghan, Membership & Marketing Director. “This transformation is our commitment to redefining what a private club can offer.”
Exclusive Membership Opportunities
Members will enjoy unparalleled benefits, including family privileges, no assessments, and the ability to transfer memberships.
About Landscapes Golf Management
As one of America’s most trusted golf course operators, Landscapes Golf Management oversees 60-plus properties across 25 states. With expertise in golf course maintenance, clubhouse operations, and more, the company ensures top-tier management services for golf business owners. Sister company Landscapes Unlimited specializes in golf course development and construction.
Palm Cove Golf’s reimagined course and facilities are set to reopen in early 2025. For more information or inquiries, visit palmcovegolf.com or email Cody O’Callaghan at cody@palmcovegolf.com.
Contact
Palm Cove GolfContact
Cody O'Callaghan
(561) 913-4653
palmcovegolf.com
