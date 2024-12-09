Author J. Jason Gale's New Audiobook “A Cluster of Schemers” Follows a Hitman Who Must Track Down a Drug Courier Who Has Stolen Two Million Dollars from a Cartel

Recent audiobook release “A Cluster of Schemers” from Audiobook Network author J. Jason Gale is a thrilling novel that centers around Curtis, a hitman for a drug cartel who longs for retirement but finds himself drawn into one final job to track down two thieves and the money they stole. Little does his boss know, Curtis plans to double cross the cartel and take the money for himself.