Author J. Jason Gale's New Audiobook “A Cluster of Schemers” Follows a Hitman Who Must Track Down a Drug Courier Who Has Stolen Two Million Dollars from a Cartel
Recent audiobook release “A Cluster of Schemers” from Audiobook Network author J. Jason Gale is a thrilling novel that centers around Curtis, a hitman for a drug cartel who longs for retirement but finds himself drawn into one final job to track down two thieves and the money they stole. Little does his boss know, Curtis plans to double cross the cartel and take the money for himself.
Riverbank, CA, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J. Jason Gale has completed his new audiobook “A Cluster of Schemers”: a captivating story of drugs, cartels, and betrayal that follows a hitman who, after being wronged by bosses and going unpaid for his previous hit, decides to take one more job before retirement. Tasked with tracking down thieves who have stolen two million dollars from the cartel, Curtis plans to steal the money for himself in order to enjoy an early retirement.
“A hitman for a drug cartel decides to retire when the cartel doesn't pay him for a job, but he finds retiring to be trickier than he expected,” writes Gale. “After an intricate clockwork of interwoven schemes go awry involving a handful of characters, a first-time currier and his girlfriend steal two million bucks from the cartel. The hitman must work with a likable cartel transportation manager to find the thieves and return the money, money that the hitman neither intends to return nor leave any witnesses.
“Along the way, more intimate details emerge about everyone’s family, friends, love life, and about both how and why they feel about everything, creating a symphony of emotions for the reader. The characters become the reader’s friends. However, not everyone survives. The reader will experience a complex response to their exit from the story, but the story has a happy ending. However, not the happy ending anyone is expecting.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author J. Jason Gale’s new audiobook is a riveting non-stop thrill ride that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats from start to finish as Curtis’s plans for revenge end up spiraling out of control. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Cluster of Schemers” promises to leave a lasting impact long after its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Cluster of Schemers” by J. Jason Gale through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“A hitman for a drug cartel decides to retire when the cartel doesn't pay him for a job, but he finds retiring to be trickier than he expected,” writes Gale. “After an intricate clockwork of interwoven schemes go awry involving a handful of characters, a first-time currier and his girlfriend steal two million bucks from the cartel. The hitman must work with a likable cartel transportation manager to find the thieves and return the money, money that the hitman neither intends to return nor leave any witnesses.
“Along the way, more intimate details emerge about everyone’s family, friends, love life, and about both how and why they feel about everything, creating a symphony of emotions for the reader. The characters become the reader’s friends. However, not everyone survives. The reader will experience a complex response to their exit from the story, but the story has a happy ending. However, not the happy ending anyone is expecting.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author J. Jason Gale’s new audiobook is a riveting non-stop thrill ride that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats from start to finish as Curtis’s plans for revenge end up spiraling out of control. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Cluster of Schemers” promises to leave a lasting impact long after its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Cluster of Schemers” by J. Jason Gale through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories