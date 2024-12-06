The International Feng Shui Guild Celebrates a New YouTube Playlist Showcasing Feng Shui Schools
The International Feng Shui Guild celebrates a new resource dedicated to showcasing and spotlighting professional Feng Shui Schools and their training programs. School directors are interviewed in an intimate one-on-one setting, sharing their story, how they found Feng Shui, and what they love about what they do. This is an ongoing resource that will grow with new interviews and allows prospective students to explore and learn more about the programs to select the best fit for them.
Lees Summit, MO, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The International Feng Shui Guild (IFSG) is delighted to announce a YouTube playlist highlighting talented teachers and mentors in the world of Feng Shui. In a one-on-one setting, IFSG board member, Michelle Skally Doilney, interviews top notch teachers in the field to learn more about what makes them tick. Each interview is unique and spotlights a variety of subjects and questions including where they found Feng Shui, how they got their start, features that make their program unique, and much more. In this delightful, fun and inspiring series, directors guide the conversation through open dialog and candid stories.
Initial interviews include:
Tina Falk, VIA School of Feng Shui
Anjie Cho and Laura Morris, Mindful Design Feng Shui School
Maureen Calamia, Luminous Spaces Feng Shui
LuAnn Cibik, Inner Harmony Feng Shui
Katie Rogers, Wind Horse School of Feng Shui
Terah Kathryn Collins, Western School of Feng Shui
Sylvia Bennett and Howard Choy, Feng Shui Living / The European College of Feng Shui
with more to come.
Find the entire series on the IFSG website at the top of the Feng Shui school directories list.
After more than 27 years in business, the IFSG continues to thrive in the industry with nearly two dozen professional Feng Shui training schools and 300 consultant and student members from around the globe. In May 2025, the IFSG will continue their wildly successful live and online Feng Shui Summit featuring many of the interviewed teachers with 24 guest speakers. Events such as the Summit and this new interview series support the IFSG’s mission of advancing the practice, teaching and use of Feng Shui worldwide. In 2025, the IFSG will also review universal standards and requirements for all member teaching programs to ensure that prospective students have confidence when selecting a top-notch professional training program.
Contact
International Feng Shui GuildContact
Debra DermyerLamb, CEO
816-246-1898
https://www.ifsguild.org/
Debra DermyerLamb, CEO
816-246-1898
https://www.ifsguild.org/
