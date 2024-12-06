The International Feng Shui Guild Celebrates a New YouTube Playlist Showcasing Feng Shui Schools

The International Feng Shui Guild celebrates a new resource dedicated to showcasing and spotlighting professional Feng Shui Schools and their training programs. School directors are interviewed in an intimate one-on-one setting, sharing their story, how they found Feng Shui, and what they love about what they do. This is an ongoing resource that will grow with new interviews and allows prospective students to explore and learn more about the programs to select the best fit for them.