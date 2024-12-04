Price Family Dealerships Acquire Modesto Toyota from Stinson Enterprises
Modesto, CA, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Price Family Dealerships, one of Northern California's largest privately held automotive groups, has completed the acquisition of Modesto Toyota from the Stinson Enterprises, expanding their lineup to an impressive 30 dealerships.
Price Family CEO, Nick Price, commented, “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission of partnering with world-class brands, like Toyota, and delivering an honorable and simple experience to our customers. Modesto Toyota has built a strong reputation as a family-owned business in the community, and we’re excited to carry that legacy forward with the same dedication to service excellence and customer satisfaction as our other 15 roof tops.”
Price added, “By adding Modesto Toyota to our portfolio, we not only strengthen our presence in the region but also have the opportunity to introduce our successful ‘Simple Price, Simple Process’ approach, designed to enhance both customer and employee satisfaction. We are excited to collaborate with the talented Modesto team, build on the legacy of the previous ownership, and serve the community with integrity.”
Price Family Dealerships owns and operates a vast portfolio of dealerships throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including several award-winning high-volume Toyota and Ford stores, the first two Polestar dealerships in the U.S., and a selection of luxury stores representing brands such as Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, and more.
About Price Family Dealerships
Chairman Tom Price purchased his first Bay Area dealership in 1976 and has been serving local communities ever since. Today, Price Family Dealerships proudly own and operate 30 franchised dealerships across 16 Northern California locations.
Visit us today at:
Aston Martin Los Gatos • Aston Martin Walnut Creek • Bentley Los Gatos • Bentley Walnut Creek • Cadillac Marin • Czinger Los Gatos • Downtown Ford Sacramento • Hennessey Walnut Creek • Ineos Grenadier Marin • Jaguar Marin • Lamborghini Los Gatos • Lamborghini Walnut Creek • Land Rover Marin • Lotus Los Gatos • Lotus San Francisco • Maserati Walnut Creek • Mercedes-Benz Fairfield • McLaren San Francisco • McLaren Walnut Creek • Modesto Toyota • Pininfarina Los Gatos • Polestar Marin • Polestar San Jose • Rolls-Royce Los Gatos • Sprinter Mercedes Fairfield • Toyota Marin • Toyota Sunnyvale • Toyota Walnut Creek • Volvo Marin • Volvo Palo Alto
Contact
Price Family DealershipsContact
Paul Schraeder
(415) 814-0558
https://www.pricefamilydealerships.com
