Jasmin Reese Selected as a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Chicago, IL, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jasmin Reese of Chicago, Illinois, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of interior design. Jasmin Reese will be included in the Winter 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Jasmin Reese
Jasmin Reese is a renowned interior designer and the principal of Jasmin Reese Interiors, a color-loving Chicago-based residential luxury interior design firm. Her company offers upscale residential design services nationwide, with a focus on interiors that have a classic and traditional sensibility.
Well-known for her use of bold colors and classic accents, Reese’s signature style includes bold wallpapered ceilings that allow art to be at eye level and artfully designed "color bomb" rooms that are whimsical and sophisticated at the same time. “We blend whimsical elegance & bold design into timeless, artfully crafted, harmoniously balanced residential luxury spaces,” says Reese.
Reese’s interiors have gained her repeat business from clients who love their comfortable spaces. Jasmin is an artist and can work in many different styles. Her instinct is to blend antiques with modern elements, dark finishes mixed with light, feminine tones contrasting with masculine, and high-low pieces. She was recently awarded the Luxe Red Award for a Wow Factor Room for her region. Her work has been featured in "Modish: The Book of Great Design," as well as several magazines such as Elle Décor and Aspire Design Home.
Jasmin received her B.A. in Fine Arts from Rhode Island College and has an associate degree in Interior Design from Harrington College of Design.
For more information visit https://jasminreeseinteriors.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
