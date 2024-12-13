“Your B.R.A.N.D. Unleashed” Offers a Roadmap to Transform Leadership, Build Loyalty, and Create Memorable Client Experiences
Certified Image Consultant Lisa Shorr’s new book, "Your B.R.A.N.D. Unleashed," empowers leaders and entrepreneurs to harness personal branding, build trust, and create client loyalty. With actionable strategies, real-world stories, and interactive exercises, it’s a roadmap for anyone looking to stand out and succeed.
Warwick, RI, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Certified Image Consultant and Personal Branding Specialist Lisa Shorr knows the challenges of running a business firsthand. In her new book, Your B.R.A.N.D. Unleashed, she shares practical strategies to help leaders and entrepreneurs create authentic personal brands, build trust, and foster loyalty among clients and teams.
The book is inspired by Lisa’s journey of turning her own underperforming IT business into a thriving, multi-million-dollar company. Her innovative B.R.A.N.D. Method focuses on intentional communication, strong leadership, and the kind of connection-building that transforms businesses from the inside out.
“This book isn’t just about creating a personal brand,” Lisa explains. “It’s about becoming the kind of leader who inspires trust, loyalty, and collaboration in every interaction.”
Your B.R.A.N.D. Unleashed walks readers through practical tools for understanding how perception impacts credibility, fostering empathetic communication, and creating team alignment to achieve a cohesive, memorable brand. Each chapter includes actionable strategies and exercises to ensure leaders and their teams can start building trust and connection right away.
With real-world examples and accessible advice, Lisa empowers readers to move beyond focusing just on traditional business skills and embrace the essential soft skills that truly make an impact.
Key takeaways from the book include:
Understanding Personal Branding: Learn why your personal brand is crucial and how to harness it effectively.
The Power of Intention vs. Interpretation: Explore how perception impacts credibility and how to align actions with intentions.
The 9 Proven Strategies for Success: Implement actionable tools to transform team members into B.R.A.N.D. Building Rockstars who excel in building loyal client relationships.
Packed with real-world stories, scripts, and interactive exercises, Your B.R.A.N.D. Unleashed offers a hands-on approach to personal and professional growth, making it an essential read for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and anyone seeking to stand out in their industry.
Lisa’s B.R.A.N.D. Method emphasizes empathetic leadership, effective communication, and intentional relationship-building as the cornerstones of success. With this book, Lisa extends her mission to help businesses harness the power of their image and soft skills to grow their bottom line and create lasting impact.
Your B.R.A.N.D. Unleashed is now available wherever books are sold. For more information, visit www.ShorrSuccess.com
About Lisa Shorr
Lisa Shorr is a Certified Image Consultant, Personal Branding Specialist, and founder of Shorr Success. With over a decade of experience coaching hundreds of businesses and individuals, Lisa is a sought-after speaker and consultant who helps clients develop executive presence and personal branding strategies to stand out in their industries. Lisa’s B.R.A.N.D. Method combines her personal journey with actionable tools to drive success.
Media inquiries and speaking opportunities:
Contact Lynn McGinnis at me@LynnMcG.com or 272-343-0647.
