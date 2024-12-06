TVS Records Adds Tik Tok to List of Worldwide Digital Music Platforms for Top Releases from Gum Drop Hip Hop, Capehart Pops Orchestra, Skruffy Group Boomin Reunion Band
Tik Tok Joins Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, Boomplay, Napster, Pandora, Deezer, and other major audio platforms now featuring recording artists from TVS Records.
California City, CA, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TVS Records has added Tik Tok to its list of digital streaming music platforms as it rolls out its catalog of 2,000 originally produced songs that were the top hit songs of the Baby Boomer era. Main groups from the VS Records catalog include Capehart Pops Orchestra, Gum Drop Hip Hop, Skruffy Group, and the Boomin Reunion Band.
Capehart Pops Orchestra is an ensemble group of Hollywood area based studio musicians who combine to perform the top pop hits of the 20th Century in an easy listening, instrumental style. Top artists in the group also release songs on TVS Records as solo artists. This includes Charlie Favor (piano), Tommie "Guitar" Swanson, Diamodes DePalma (vibes), Pumpsy Keyes (organ), Heathcliff Cherry (clavinet), C J Oldis (jazz harmonica), Pete Goodeman (sax), Clutch Roberts (brass), Darwin Bishop (clarinet), Gaylen Winterjohn (new age keyboards), Conchetto Rocco (jazz guitar), Andy Sanders (jazz drums), and Ocie Newton (banjo).
Boomin Reunion Band is a group of studio musicians who have sat in with top pop artists of the rock and roll era to reprise their Cash Box Top 40 hits. Guest artists include Chuck Jackson, Spencer Davis, Mitch Ryder, Al Wilson, Chris Montez, Lou Christie, The Miracles, Cannibal and the Headhunters, Len Barry, Grass Roots, Ernie K Doe, Frankie Ford, Jean Knight, Donnie Brooks, Merrilee Rush, Jewel Akens, John Gummoe, Chuck Rio, Jim Yester, Mark Lindsay, Ian Whitcomb, and many others.
Skruffy Group is a band that spotlights the top singers and songs of the 20th Century. The group features The Bronze Balladeer Curtis Curry, sultry vocalist Olivia Palmer, the Noir Nightingale Julia Weddington, jazz vocalist Max Thursday, Transistor Sisters, Dale Dalrymple and the doo wop group Do Wah Diddy.
Gum Drop Hip Hop artists on TVS Records include Skool O' Foolz, SK8TR Girls, Puddinhead, Beach Blonde, Dough Daddy, King Kong Kines, The Fritters, and THe Party People.
Other digital music platforms featuring TVS Records include You Tube Music, Tencent, Trebel, Tuned Global, SoundCloud, iHeart Radio, Snap, Nuuday, NetEase, Mixcloud, JOOX, Jiosaavn, iMusica, Flo, Facebook, AWA, Anghami, Audiomack, and Deezer.
TVS Records is a new age major record label with production, promotion, publishing, manufacturing, and distribution in one entity. TVS artists are recorded at TVS Studios in Hollywood, Bakersfield, San Francisco, Reno, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Atlanta.
Capehart Pops Orchestra is an ensemble group of Hollywood area based studio musicians who combine to perform the top pop hits of the 20th Century in an easy listening, instrumental style. Top artists in the group also release songs on TVS Records as solo artists. This includes Charlie Favor (piano), Tommie "Guitar" Swanson, Diamodes DePalma (vibes), Pumpsy Keyes (organ), Heathcliff Cherry (clavinet), C J Oldis (jazz harmonica), Pete Goodeman (sax), Clutch Roberts (brass), Darwin Bishop (clarinet), Gaylen Winterjohn (new age keyboards), Conchetto Rocco (jazz guitar), Andy Sanders (jazz drums), and Ocie Newton (banjo).
Boomin Reunion Band is a group of studio musicians who have sat in with top pop artists of the rock and roll era to reprise their Cash Box Top 40 hits. Guest artists include Chuck Jackson, Spencer Davis, Mitch Ryder, Al Wilson, Chris Montez, Lou Christie, The Miracles, Cannibal and the Headhunters, Len Barry, Grass Roots, Ernie K Doe, Frankie Ford, Jean Knight, Donnie Brooks, Merrilee Rush, Jewel Akens, John Gummoe, Chuck Rio, Jim Yester, Mark Lindsay, Ian Whitcomb, and many others.
Skruffy Group is a band that spotlights the top singers and songs of the 20th Century. The group features The Bronze Balladeer Curtis Curry, sultry vocalist Olivia Palmer, the Noir Nightingale Julia Weddington, jazz vocalist Max Thursday, Transistor Sisters, Dale Dalrymple and the doo wop group Do Wah Diddy.
Gum Drop Hip Hop artists on TVS Records include Skool O' Foolz, SK8TR Girls, Puddinhead, Beach Blonde, Dough Daddy, King Kong Kines, The Fritters, and THe Party People.
Other digital music platforms featuring TVS Records include You Tube Music, Tencent, Trebel, Tuned Global, SoundCloud, iHeart Radio, Snap, Nuuday, NetEase, Mixcloud, JOOX, Jiosaavn, iMusica, Flo, Facebook, AWA, Anghami, Audiomack, and Deezer.
TVS Records is a new age major record label with production, promotion, publishing, manufacturing, and distribution in one entity. TVS artists are recorded at TVS Studios in Hollywood, Bakersfield, San Francisco, Reno, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Atlanta.
Contact
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Categories