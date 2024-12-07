Rebecca L. Feliciano Named a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Ocala, FL, December 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca L. Feliciano of Ocala, Florida, has been named a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare industry. This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in her field, and she will be included in the Winter 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Rebecca L. Feliciano
Rebecca L. Feliciano is a charge and staff nurse at The Refuge- A Place of Healing. With 40 years of experience, she specializes in behavioral healthcare and psychiatric nursing.
Inspired by her parents, who were both nurses, Feliciano was first introduced to the healthcare field at the age of 16 when she began working at a nursing home as a nurse’s assistant on weekends. “Taking care of people was innate and natural for me,” said Feliciano. “To help a person at their most vulnerable time was simple.”
Feliciano earned an A.D.N. from the St. Elizabeths Hospital School of Nursing and a B.S.N. from Wilmington University. She also maintains several certifications, including Med/Surg, Chemotherapy/Immunotherapy, and Gerontology, and has recently obtained her EAL - Equine Assisted Learning Certification.
In addition to her current honor, Feliciano was recognized by P.O.W.E.R. as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 and was recognized as a Lifetime Achievement Member. P.O.W.E.R. also showcased her on the iconic Times Square billboards last June. The billboards are located in the busiest area of Manhattan where approximately 330,000 people pass through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
Rebecca is a proud Army veteran, having served during the Iraqi Freedom conflict. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family as well as riding and caring for horses.
For more information, please contact: rebeccalynnefeliciano2019@gmail.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
