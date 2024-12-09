Make Believe Family Fun Center Holiday Parties
Cleveland, OH, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Make Believe Family Fun Center, a leading family entertainment destination in Parma, is excited to announce its Holiday Extravaganza and Noon Year events, taking place on Sunday December 15 and Tuesday December 31 from 11am-2pm at their location in Parma, OH. The Holiday Extravaganza event will feature pictures with Santa, ugly sweater contest, glitter tattoos and unlimited attractions and arcade play for 3 hours. The Noon Year event will also have unlimited attractions and arcade play for 3 hours with a live DJ and their famous countdown with balloon drop at 12pm. Children will also receive 2 slices of pizza and a drink. offering fun for all ages.
“We’re thrilled to bring the Parma community together for a festive celebration,” said Elena and Yuri Abramovich, owners of Make Believe Family Fun Center. “Our Holiday Extravaganza and our Noon Year Event is designed to spread joy and create unforgettable memories for local families. We can’t wait to see everyone come out and enjoy a day full of fun, laughter, and holiday cheer!”
About Make Believe Family Fun Center
Since opening in 2016, Make Believe Family Fun Center has become a favorite destination for families in Parma and beyond. The center offers a variety of activities including Ropes Course, Rock Wall and Ninja Wall, Laser Tag, Mini Bowling, Bumper Cars, Ballocity and over 60 arcade games. Dedicated to providing a safe, exciting environment for families, Make Believe Family Fun Center hosts regular events, seasonal promotions, and birthday parties year-round.
Event Details:
What: Holiday Extravaganza and Noon Year Event
When: Sunday, December 15 and Tuesday, December 31, 11am-2pm.
Where: Make Believe Family Fun Center Parma, OH.
Cost: Holiday Extravaganza $34.99 each and Noon Year Event $29.99 each.
RSVP: Visit www.makebelieveparma.com for more information or to RSVP.
“We’re thrilled to bring the Parma community together for a festive celebration,” said Elena and Yuri Abramovich, owners of Make Believe Family Fun Center. “Our Holiday Extravaganza and our Noon Year Event is designed to spread joy and create unforgettable memories for local families. We can’t wait to see everyone come out and enjoy a day full of fun, laughter, and holiday cheer!”
About Make Believe Family Fun Center
Since opening in 2016, Make Believe Family Fun Center has become a favorite destination for families in Parma and beyond. The center offers a variety of activities including Ropes Course, Rock Wall and Ninja Wall, Laser Tag, Mini Bowling, Bumper Cars, Ballocity and over 60 arcade games. Dedicated to providing a safe, exciting environment for families, Make Believe Family Fun Center hosts regular events, seasonal promotions, and birthday parties year-round.
Event Details:
What: Holiday Extravaganza and Noon Year Event
When: Sunday, December 15 and Tuesday, December 31, 11am-2pm.
Where: Make Believe Family Fun Center Parma, OH.
Cost: Holiday Extravaganza $34.99 each and Noon Year Event $29.99 each.
RSVP: Visit www.makebelieveparma.com for more information or to RSVP.
Contact
Make Believe Family Fun CenterContact
Elena Abramovich
440-385-5500
https://makebelieveparma.com/
Elena Abramovich
440-385-5500
https://makebelieveparma.com/
Categories