SeroRepair Announces New Office Location to Support Expansion and Growth

SeroRepair, an eye serum leader in the veterinary industry announces expansion to a new office location for increased operations, customer service, and product development, positioning the company for continued success in the veterinary industry. With an ever-growing demand for high-quality eye care products for small and large animals and a need for increasing efficiency in veterinary practices, SeroRepair has experienced significant growth over the past year.