Orlando “Tubby” Smith Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Athletics
Lexington, VA, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, is proud to announce Orlando “Tubby” Smith as the recipient of the 2024 Pillar of Leadership in Athletics award. Smith is a 2001 initiate of the University of Kentucky ODK Circle, where he served as the men’s basketball coach from 1997-2007.
Smith’s coaching career spans more than 45 years including head coaching positions at several high schools and colleges in addition to the 2000 United States men’s national basketball team. He has also been an active member of his community, establishing The Tubby Smith Foundation in Lexington, KY, and giving to his alma mater, High Point University, to support the building of a new basketball arena and conference center.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is thrilled to recognize Coach Smith. His extraordinary contributions both on and off the basketball court embody the essence of O∆K and what this award represents,” Waller said. “His work continues to inspire and uplift, and we are proud to celebrate his achievements.”
The Pillar of Leadership in Athletics is bestowed on Omicron Delta Kappa members who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in serving their communities. It acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their professional and personal lives, contributing significantly to their communities and beyond.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Contact
Jennifer Waller, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Omicron Delta Kappa, (540) 458-5340, jennifer@odk.org
