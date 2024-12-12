Author Ashley Nicole Miles's New Audiobook, "Mella’s Journey to Blue Diamond Cave," is a Charming Story of One Caterpillar’s Daring Quest to Become a Beautiful Butterfly

Recent audiobook release “Mella’s Journey to Blue Diamond Cave” from Audiobook Network author Ashley Nicole Miles is a riveting tale that follows Mella, a blue caterpillar who must make the trek to Blue Diamond Cave if she ever hopes to the become the butterfly queen she is destined to be. Along the way, Mella will meet all sorts of new friends who will help her achieve her goal.