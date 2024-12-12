Author Ashley Nicole Miles's New Audiobook, "Mella’s Journey to Blue Diamond Cave," is a Charming Story of One Caterpillar’s Daring Quest to Become a Beautiful Butterfly
Recent audiobook release “Mella’s Journey to Blue Diamond Cave” from Audiobook Network author Ashley Nicole Miles is a riveting tale that follows Mella, a blue caterpillar who must make the trek to Blue Diamond Cave if she ever hopes to the become the butterfly queen she is destined to be. Along the way, Mella will meet all sorts of new friends who will help her achieve her goal.
New York, NY, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ashley Nicole Miles, who lives in Cumberland, Kentucky, with her loving husband, Teddy, has completed her new audiobook, “Mella’s Journey to Blue Diamond Cave”: an adorable story of a little caterpillar’s great big adventure to Blue Diamond Cave where she will finally become a butterfly.
“Mella is a blue caterpillar who must travel to Blue Diamond Cave to become a beautiful butterfly queen,” writes Ashely. “Along the way she meets bugs from all walks of life that help her along the way she must travel though Bugsville before reaching Blue Diamond Cave.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ashley Nicole Miles’s new audiobook will captivate listeners of all ages as they follow along on Mella’s thrilling adventure. Expertly paced and full of imaginative characters, “Mella’s Journey to Blue Diamond Cave” is sure to delight listeners, inviting them to revisit this brilliant story again and again.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Mella’s Journey to Blue Diamond Cave” by Ashley Nicole Miles through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
