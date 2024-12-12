Author J.L. Grace's New Audiobook, “Forbidden Bosses of Vegas: When Two Imperfect Men become the Perfect Man,” Follows Two Detectives and the Woman Caught Between Them
Recent audiobook release “Forbidden Bosses of Vegas: When Two Imperfect Men become the Perfect Man” from Audiobook Network author J.L. Grace is a scintillating murder mystery that centers around two detectives, Nick and Allen, who find themselves on the trail of a horrific murderer, all while falling for the same woman at their office, but for vastly different reasons.
New York, NY, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.L. Grace has completed their new audiobook, “Forbidden Bosses of Vegas: When Two Imperfect Men become the Perfect Man”: a gripping tale that centers around two detectives who must contend with a gruesome murder case, all while chasing after the same woman in an illicit office romance.
“Nick and Allen, best friends since childhood, are partners in their detective agency,” writes Grace. “Nick, retired Navy Seal whose inner Dom prevents him from ever developing feelings and settling down. Allen, a retired police detective with a much softer side and longs for companionship. Together, they’ve been hired to solve a gruesome murder bringing Las Vegas to its knees. Lisa, a much younger single mother is caught in between. In this forbidden office romance, one boss wants to take her body and the other boss wants to take her heart.
“Nick seemed all too relaxed for the situation, hiding his own sexual frustration. ‘Little girls shouldn't play grownup games, Lisa. If you must, don’t do it with me. There might be no turning back.’
“‘Just relax, Lisa, you’re safe.’ Allen was on fire with this. He had always thought about taking care of someone much younger, but it wasn’t until Lisa was there, in this moment, that he felt a little high, like he was meant for this. She thinks I’m taking care of her, but she is taking care of me.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author J.L. Grace’s new audiobook is the first entry of the author’s “Forbidden Bosses of Vegas” series and will keep listeners drawn into the shocking world of office romance and BDSM. Expertly weaving a titillating affair with the gruesome murder case, “Forbidden Bosses of Vegas: When Two Imperfect Men become the Perfect Man” will have listeners on the edge of their seats, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Forbidden Bosses of Vegas: When Two Imperfect Men become the Perfect Man” by J.L. Grace through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
