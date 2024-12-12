Author J.L. Grace's New Audiobook, “Forbidden Bosses of Vegas: When Two Imperfect Men become the Perfect Man,” Follows Two Detectives and the Woman Caught Between Them

Recent audiobook release “Forbidden Bosses of Vegas: When Two Imperfect Men become the Perfect Man” from Audiobook Network author J.L. Grace is a scintillating murder mystery that centers around two detectives, Nick and Allen, who find themselves on the trail of a horrific murderer, all while falling for the same woman at their office, but for vastly different reasons.