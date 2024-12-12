Author Pam Claborn's New Audiobook, "The Bed That Swallowed Grammy," is a Captivating Tale of a Grandmother Who Finds Herself in a Rather Surprising Situation
Recent audiobook release “The Bed That Swallowed Grammy” from Audiobook Network author Pam Claborn is a riveting story that centers around five children and their grandparents who find their camping trip spoiled by the rain. In order to not let them down, Grammy offers to sleep in their camper in the driveway, but the camper’s bed decides to cause mayhem.
San Angelo, TX, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pam Claborn, a retired school secretary of thirty years, has completed her new audiobook, “The Bed That Swallowed Grammy”: a charming story about a grandmother’s unfortunate situation after a camping trip in her camper trailer for comically wrong.
Born in Monahans, Texas, author Pam Claborn has been married to her husband, Brook, for forty-four years. They have three grown children, and have been blessed with five grandchildren, who the author says are the strawberries to her ice cream. Currently, Claborn lives with her husband in San Angelo, Texas.
“Grammy and Papaw have the camper packed up to go on a big camping trip with the grandchildren,” writes Claborn. “The rain comes, the thunder roars, and the mud gets deep. Plans change, but the adventure has just begun when something unexpected happens inside the camper. When Grammy is reading books to the children, things go flying, and kids bail out of ‘The Bed That Swallows Grammy.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Pam Claborn’s new audiobook is inspired by true events and will capture the hearts and imaginations of listeners as they follow along on Grammy’s wacky misadventures.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Bed That Swallowed Grammy” by Pam Claborn through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
