Author Pam Claborn's New Audiobook, "The Bed That Swallowed Grammy," is a Captivating Tale of a Grandmother Who Finds Herself in a Rather Surprising Situation

Recent audiobook release “The Bed That Swallowed Grammy” from Audiobook Network author Pam Claborn is a riveting story that centers around five children and their grandparents who find their camping trip spoiled by the rain. In order to not let them down, Grammy offers to sleep in their camper in the driveway, but the camper’s bed decides to cause mayhem.