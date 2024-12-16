Author J. Wiggins's New Audiobook, "To Race with Horses," is a Motivating Account Designed to Help Readers Change Their Lives Through Meaningful Change Every Day
Recent audiobook release “To Race with Horses” from Audiobook Network author J. Wiggins is a compelling memoir that describes how the author integrated her Christian faith into her daily life, helping her to take control of her life’s direction. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “To Race with Horses” is shared as a vital guide for those feeling lost and directionless.
New York, NY, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J. Wiggins, who has an accredited Bachelor of Arts degree and worked in human services for over thirty years, has completed her new audiobook, “To Race with Horses”: an engaging and compelling discussion of how one can take back control of their lives through opening up and accepting God’s love and guidance.
“Have you ever woken up from sleep, looked around, and said to yourself, ‘It’s got to be more to life than just this,’” writes Wiggins. “We wake up day after day, go back and forth to work for years and years. Retire with nothing to show for it, but a retirement party. You may have a great job, a great family, and vacation often. However, can you say I left my mark on this earth? Can you say I didn’t settle for less? If you cannot say that, this book is for you.
“If you’ve never heard the voice of God tell you through trouble and trials, ‘You are not going to fix it, I’m going to fix it’ this book is for you. This book assists your start on the path of changing your life for the better. It’s not an ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’ book. You learn, through breaking down Bible’s scriptures, how God wants you to have better and live better.
“However, after reading this book, you have to take the next step. This book shows you how changing your normal activities, just a little, can change the direction of your life. Following God’s command in Romans 4:17 (and calleth those things that be not as though they were), with consistency, will add God’s miracle-working power not only to your day-to-day life but also add the benefits of that power to the lives of others around you.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author J. Wiggins’s new audiobook is a powerful tool designed to help listeners from all walks of life that long to seek God’s guidance every single day. Drawing from her own experiences, Wiggin’s shares her work in the hope of helping others find a life abundant with God’s unending love.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “To Race with Horses” by J. Wiggins through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
