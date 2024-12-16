Author James Canfield Jr's New Audiobook, "Memoirs of a Repentant Apostle," Recounts the Author’s Experiences of How His Faith in God Has Impacted His Lifelong Journey
Recent audiobook release “Memoirs of a Repentant Apostle: Learning to Trust in God's Love and Providence in My Life” from Audiobook Network author James Canfield Jr is a powerful true story revealing the struggles and triumphs the author experienced over the course of his life, and how God was always there guiding him through every step, whether he realized it at the time or not.
Vallejo, CA, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Canfield Jr, a loving husband of twenty-five years who is currently the manager of a respiratory care and interventional pulmonary service at a hospital in the San Francisco Bay area, has completed his new audiobook, “Memoirs of a Repentant Apostle: Learning to Trust in God's Love and Providence in My Life”: a riveting autobiographical account that documents the author’s moving spiritual journey and how his encounter with Christ forever changed his life.
Author James Canfield Jr gave his life to Christ in his early thirties and has been part of the Charismatic Renewal movement within the Catholic Church ever since. Over the past thirty-plus years, he has served God as a catechist, Eucharist minister, scripture study group leader, and Christian apologist. In all these various ministries, James continues to walk by faith in God’s providence in his life knowing God’s presence must emanate in every action and in every moment of his existence.
James shares, “Have you ever asked yourself these questions? 1. Does God even exist? 2. Why is God allowing these pains and suffering in my life? 3. Does God even see me? 4. Is heaven real? The answers to these questions are integral parts of the very foundation of our faith. I invite you to walk with me through the pages of this book as I share with you my Emmaus Journey with Christ, seeking the answer to these questions and more. My journey is not a unique one but one we all share. All of us long to be loved and to know that we matter.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author James Canfield Jr’s new audiobook is a valuable tool for anyone longing to be reminded of God’s everlasting love and glory even in the face of adversity. Through sharing his story, James hopes to inspire readers to never give up on their faith, and to open themselves up to God so that he may guide them through whatever struggle life may present.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Memoirs of a Repentant Apostle: Learning to Trust in God's Love and Providence in My Life” by James Canfield Jr through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Author James Canfield Jr gave his life to Christ in his early thirties and has been part of the Charismatic Renewal movement within the Catholic Church ever since. Over the past thirty-plus years, he has served God as a catechist, Eucharist minister, scripture study group leader, and Christian apologist. In all these various ministries, James continues to walk by faith in God’s providence in his life knowing God’s presence must emanate in every action and in every moment of his existence.
James shares, “Have you ever asked yourself these questions? 1. Does God even exist? 2. Why is God allowing these pains and suffering in my life? 3. Does God even see me? 4. Is heaven real? The answers to these questions are integral parts of the very foundation of our faith. I invite you to walk with me through the pages of this book as I share with you my Emmaus Journey with Christ, seeking the answer to these questions and more. My journey is not a unique one but one we all share. All of us long to be loved and to know that we matter.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author James Canfield Jr’s new audiobook is a valuable tool for anyone longing to be reminded of God’s everlasting love and glory even in the face of adversity. Through sharing his story, James hopes to inspire readers to never give up on their faith, and to open themselves up to God so that he may guide them through whatever struggle life may present.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Memoirs of a Repentant Apostle: Learning to Trust in God's Love and Providence in My Life” by James Canfield Jr through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories