Author James Canfield Jr's New Audiobook, "Memoirs of a Repentant Apostle," Recounts the Author’s Experiences of How His Faith in God Has Impacted His Lifelong Journey

Recent audiobook release “Memoirs of a Repentant Apostle: Learning to Trust in God's Love and Providence in My Life” from Audiobook Network author James Canfield Jr is a powerful true story revealing the struggles and triumphs the author experienced over the course of his life, and how God was always there guiding him through every step, whether he realized it at the time or not.