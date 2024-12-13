New Bartender Battle Show Debuts
Spirit For Spirits, a brand new original bartender battle show, has been released on YouTube.
New York, NY, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Introducing Spirit For Spirits: A New Bartending Battle Show Now Streaming on YouTube
Spirit For Spirits, an exciting new bartending battle show, has officially debuted on YouTube, bringing a fresh twist to the art of mixology. Created and produced by two long-time friends from New Jersey, this innovative series celebrates creativity, competition, and the timeless allure of classic cocktails.
Hosted by Master Bartender and co-creator Albert Pero III, each episode of Spirit For Spirits features a signature spirit and a classic cocktail that serves as the foundation for the competition. The host challenges another skilled bartender to craft an original twist on the featured cocktail, blending artistry and technique to impress viewers and inspire cocktail enthusiasts everywhere.
"We wanted to create a show that highlights all the amazing things that people are doing behind the bar, as well as behind the bottle," says co-creator and producer Dave Carey. "It's about showcasing the magic behind the spirits and encouraging people to see cocktails as a form of art."
Whether you're a seasoned mixologist, a cocktail enthusiast, or just love watching friendly competition, Spirit For Spirits is sure to entertain.
Watch the full 5 episode first season of Spirit For Spirits now on YouTube (@spiritforspirits), and check out all the additional content the bartender battle creators have produced, including classic recipe tutorials, travel and lifestyle featurettes, and even a step-by-step video guide to building your own home bar.
About the Host
Albert Pero III is a Master Bartender with over 20 years of experience behind the bar, known for his creativity, charm, and deep knowledge of spirits and cocktails. As the host of Spirit For Spirits, Albert brings his expertise and passion for mixology to every episode, providing an immersive, inspiring, and educational viewing experience for cocktail beginners and seasoned bartenders alike.
For press inquiries, contact:
Email: spiritforspirits@gmail.com
Phone: 848-333-8118 - Dave Carey, Producer
Contact
Dave Carey
848-333-8118
www.youtube.com/@spiritforspirits
Instagram: @spiritforspirits
