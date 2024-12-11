Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center Celebrates One Year of Groundbreaking Care in Richmond
Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center, Richmond's first women-led veterinary emergency practice, marks one year of serving the community. The facility has treated nearly 10,000 patients, offering 24/7 emergency care and specialties including cardiology, critical care, neurology, oncology, and surgery. The state-of-the-art center continues its mission of transforming veterinary medicine.
Richmond, VA, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center (PVESC), Richmond's first women founded and led veterinary emergency and specialty care practice, marks its first anniversary of providing exceptional care to the Richmond community's beloved pets.
Since opening its doors, PVESC has established itself as a leading provider of emergency and specialty care, revolutionizing the veterinary landscape in Central Virginia. The state-of-the-art facility has successfully delivered on its promise of providing comprehensive care through offering emergency services and specialty treatments to nearly 10,000 patients in its first year.
"This milestone represents more than just a year in business – it's a celebration of so many pets and their families supported through their pets' medical journeys," said Katie Brooks, Founder and CEO at PVESC. "We are truly proud of this team and their expert and compassionate service to the community in Richmond and beyond. We have a celebration planned to express our gratitude for all their hard work and dedication.”
Throughout its inaugural year, the center has distinguished itself through its comprehensive range of specialty services, including cardiology, critical care, surgery, neurology, medical oncology, and advanced imaging. The facility's 24/7 emergency care capability has provided Richmond pet owners with peace of mind, knowing expert care is available when needed.
PVESC's success is attributed to its exceptional team of specialists, emergency doctors, patient care team and client service coordinators, who work tirelessly to ensure every patient receives the highest standard of care. The center's commitment to innovative veterinary medicine has made it a trusted partner for both pet owners and referring veterinarians in the Richmond area.
Looking ahead, PVESC remains dedicated to its mission of transforming veterinary medicine while maintaining its founding principles of compassionate care and medical excellence.
For more information about Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center or to schedule a specialty appointment, please call 804-206-9122 or visit partnervesc.com.
About Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center
Located in Richmond, VA, Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center provides compassionate, state-of-the-art urgent, emergency, and specialty care for pets and animals. As a women founded and led practice, PVESC is committed to transforming the veterinary care landscape through innovative medical approaches and unwavering dedication to pet health and wellness.
Media Contact:
Stacy Wall
Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center
Phone: 804-206-9122
Email: swalls@partnervesc.com
