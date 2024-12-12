View Homes Inc. Welcomes Jim Leiferman as New Chief Operating Officer
View Homes, a leading homebuilder in Texas, Colorado and across the Southwest, is excited to announce the promotion of Jim Leiferman to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 4, 2024.
Colorado Springs, CO, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leiferman's appointment recognizes his exceptional leadership and proven track record in the homebuilding industry. He will be responsible for driving growth across the company's footprint in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. This includes creating and executing strategic plans, building a high-performing team. and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
Leiferman brings over 30 years of experience to View Homes, having held leadership positions at top homebuilding companies. His expertise encompasses all aspects of homebuilding, from land acquisition and development to human resources and financial management. Notably, he served as Florida Area President for Pulte Homes and President for Mattamy Homes, USA. Throughout his career, Leiferman has successfully led teams of up to 1,500 employees, demonstrating his ability to manage large scale operations.
View Homes is a Top 100 national homebuilder headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado and is dedicated to providing families with high-quality, affordable homes. View Homes emphasizes customer satisfaction and community development, building more than just houses - they build life's greatest view, one experience at a time.
