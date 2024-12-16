Author Tony Hirner's New Audiobook “Separated from Grace: Speak No Evil Book One” Follows One Man’s Spiritual Journey to Answer Life’s Most Profound Questions

Recent audiobook release “Separated from Grace: Speak No Evil Book One” from Audiobook Network author Tony Hirner takes listeners on a thought-provoking ride through the dreams of Freddy, who is grappling with life's meaning as he nears his end, delving into existential and philosophical themes in his spiritual struggle between angels and demons.