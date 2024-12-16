Author Tony Hirner's New Audiobook “Separated from Grace: Speak No Evil Book One” Follows One Man’s Spiritual Journey to Answer Life’s Most Profound Questions
Recent audiobook release “Separated from Grace: Speak No Evil Book One” from Audiobook Network author Tony Hirner takes listeners on a thought-provoking ride through the dreams of Freddy, who is grappling with life's meaning as he nears his end, delving into existential and philosophical themes in his spiritual struggle between angels and demons.
Peoria, IL, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tony Hirner has completed his new audiobook “Separated from Grace: Speak No Evil Book One”: a compelling narrative that explores the depths of human existence and the eternal struggle between good and evil as one man near the end of his life attempts to answer the universe’s ultimate questions.
“Freddy is getting closer to the end of his life,” writes Hirner. “As he recalls the events of his life, struggling with the meaning of it all, he suffers significant mental turmoil. However, Freddy starts receiving recurring dreams that are sent to help him get to the bottom of the meaning of his life. Join Freddy in his dreams with a cast of very rich characters as Yahweh and his angels struggle against Lucifer and his toadies.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Tony Hirner’s new audiobook weaves an interesting tapestry of religious and philosophical dilemmas as Freddy confronts his life's choices and the enduring struggle between divine entities and malevolent forces. Expertly paced and engaging, “Separated from Grace” masterfully guides listeners through a narrative rich in symbolism and spiritual depth, blending together introspection, suspense, and philosophical inquiry to offer a captivating exploration of faith, morality, and the human condition.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Separated from Grace: Speak No Evil Book One” by Tony Hirner through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
