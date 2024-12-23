Statements in Tile Signs Agreement to Showcase Dulcet Tile to Bring Elegant, Natural Stone Mosaic Tiles to Santa Fe
Dulcet Tile, a creator and innovator of trend setting mosaic tiles, has signed an agreement with Statements in Tile to showcase their elegant and beautiful natural stone tiles.
Santa Fe, NM, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dulcet Tile, Inc., the renowned leader in elegant marble mosaic tiles, has signed an agreement with Statements in Tile, Santa Fe, New Mexico to become one of the few dealerships to showcase these beautiful, natural stone, tiles.
Dulcet Tile sources natural stone from quarries around the world and then turns them into beautiful, luxury tiles with eye catching and innovative patterns and designs. As an alternative to dimensional floor or wall tile, Dulcet Tile are a specialized, hand-cut, product which partners with carefully selected tile showrooms across the nation. They bring decades of manufacturing and trend setting designs to the tile industry. With an array of tumbled and honed finishes, combined with soft stone colors, their mosaic tiles appeal to both contemporary and modern styles. Because Dulcet Tile owns their production facility, this allows them to provide an endless array of bespoke or custom designs, using over 120 different natural stone species, and they can get their product to market faster. All in-stock tiles take 6 to 8 days from order to your door and any custom orders take 8 to 10 weeks for delivery. By targeting boutique showrooms, like Statements in Tile, Dulcet Tile offers consumers an elegant alternative to dimensional floor or wall coverings, a higher quality product, and at a lower cost.
At Statements in Tile, they believe that tile can be more than just an accent. Tile creates a home with light, color, and texture while providing a sense of structure, balance and sophistication. Statements in Tile carries only the finest materials crafted from the highest-rated tile manufacturers in the world, both locally and internationally. They offer many specially made, artisan tiles, that are unique and uncommon to most bigbox or tile outlet stores. Statements in Tile provides their customers with the highest in convenience and customer service.
According to Lynsey and Chip Storm, Owners of Statements in Tile, “Dulcet Tile represents everything about tile that we are passionate about. Their designs are innovative, fresh and elegant. Dulcet Tile compliments the quality and style that we look to bring to our New Mexico customers. We are so excited to introduce and showcase many elegant and unique vendors that you won’t find in other stores.”
About Dulcet Tile:
Dulcet Tile offers industry leading design and artistic beauty in marble mosaic tile. They have created a new niche for elegant flooring and soothing wall coverings. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience in both contemporary and classic designs, and each product can be customized to meet a client’s unique tastes and needs. Dulcet Tile collections are designed with timeless elegance that are destined to impress for years to come. Always innovating and ushering new and artistic styles to the market, Dulcet Tile is the leader in elegant marble mosaics. For more information, go to www.dulcettile.com or call (714) 822-1237.
About Statements in Tile:
Statements in Tile is a boutique tile store that caters to every client’s needs. They provide customers with the highest-quality tile, creating for their customers, an ultimately unique, timeless and stunning design. They showcase products and designs that go beyond the traditional store offerings, and are better suited to complete a client’s design through the use of color, texture and style. Statements in Tile is known for their deep knowledge of tile and for their exclusive arrangement with innovative and design-centric manufacturers. Statements in Tile is located at 1441 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501. For more information, go to www.statementsinsantafe.com or call (505) 988-4440.
Scott Setterlund
714-213-9123
www.dulcettile.com
