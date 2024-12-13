Lone Star Turbo Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation and Growth
Houston, TX, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lone Star Turbo, manufacturers of the most advanced line of Centrifugal Blowers and Compressors, is proud to celebrate a decade of excellence since opening our doors in January 2015. Founded by Andrew Balberg and James Cook, Lone Star Turbo has grown from a small team of two to a thriving company of over 100 employees, with an annual growth rate exceeding 25%.
As we look forward to 2025, we are excited to announce a major expansion project that will triple our production capacity on our 16-acre property in Houston. This expansion underscores our commitment to meeting the increasing demand for our high-quality blowers, compressors and related products.
"We owe our success to our loyal customers and dedicated employees," said Andrew Balberg, Co-Founder of Lone Star Turbo. "Their support and hard work have been instrumental in our growth, and we are excited about the future as we continue to innovate and expand."
James Cook, Co-Founder, added, "This expansion is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and our commitment to delivering the best products in the industry. We look forward to many more years of growth and success."
Lone Star Turbo was incorporated on September 15, 2014, and began operations in January 2015. Over the past decade, we have established ourselves as a leader in the blower and compressor industry, known for our quality, reliability, and customer service.
For more information, please contact: Tori Hall 832-207-9886 www.lonestarturbo.com
Categories