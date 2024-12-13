Marucci Sports Debuts First Footwear Collection, the MXB Collection
Marucci teams up with BOA® to bring the BOA® Fit System to the diamond for first time.
Baton Rouge, LA, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, Marucci Sports is excited to announce its entrance into the footwear category with the Marucci MXB Collection, allowing the brand to outfit diamond athletes with everything they need to compete on and off the field.
A brand born on the diamond, Marucci has been working for over three years to develop footwear geared specifically for the baseball and softball athlete. The brand teamed up with BOA® for another first – bringing the BOA® Fit System to the sport – guaranteeing athletes have a personalized fit for every moment of the game.
Entering the Footwear Category
With the same commitment as when the brand made its debut 20 years ago, Marucci continues to deliver ultimate craftsmanship and push the limits to redefine the game.
“As a player-founded enterprise, we are committed to keeping the baseball and softball athlete at the center of everything we do,” said Kurt Ainsworth, co-founder and CEO of Marucci Sports. “When looking at the diamond footwear market, we saw a distinct opportunity to bring advanced technology to the game – technology that prioritizes what our sport’s athletes require to own every play, inning and moment.”
Over three years in the making, Marucci has tested each model with athletes of all levels, ensuring the brand can deliver performance that athletes need to be successful.
Delivering Precision Fit, Comfort and Traction
With the ultimate blend of precision fit, comfort and traction, the MXB Collection is engineered for peak performance.
“This collaboration is a momentous moment for both brands,” said Dan Feeney, Ph.D., BOA’s VP of Partner Product Innovation and Development. “Our focus is ensuring that diamond athletes have the most advanced and precise fit, allowing them the ultimate power and control for every play.”
The collection features three models – the MXB Metal BOA®, the MXB Molded BOA® and the MXB Trainer BOA®. Each model has been designed to provide diamond-specific benefits, some of which include:
· Precision Fit: Equipped with the BOA® Fit System, dual Li2 dials on the Metal and Molded cleat provide precise, micro-adjustable tension at both the midfoot and forefoot, ensuring a secure, locked-in fit that enhances energy transfer and maximized performance efficiency.
· Precision Comfort: An ergonomic footbed engineered with advanced contouring technology both optimizes cushioning and evenly distributes pressure, reducing cleat impact.
· Precision Traction: The Metal and Molded spike configurations are diamond-specific to provide targeted stability and superior grip optimizing traction on designated surfaces, while the precise placement ensures enhanced balance and quick direction changes.
The Marucci MXB Collection will be available online and at select Hitter’s House locations beginning December 13, 2024.
To learn more about the Marucci MXB Collection, visit maruccisports.com/footwear.
About Marucci Sports, LLC
Marucci Sports is a leading manufacturer and distributor of baseball and fastpitch equipment under the Marucci and Victus brands, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Marucci's product portfolio includes wood and metal bats, fielding gloves, batting gloves, apparel, bags, accessories, protective gear and footwear. Today, Marucci and Victus are the top two most-used bats among Big League players. Marucci's acquisitions of Baum & Lizard Skins reinforces its leading position in diamond sports and expands its presence into wood composite bats, hockey, cycling, esports and golf.
About BOA Technology, Inc.
BOA Technology Inc., in partnership with leading brands, develops and enhances the best gear through its patented BOA Fit System. Offering purpose-built fit solutions for performance, the BOA Fit System is featured in a wide range of products, including snow sports, cycling, hiking/trekking, golf, running, court sports, workwear, and medical bracing. The system comprises a micro-adjustable dial, lightweight and durable laces, and low-friction lace guides. Each unique configuration is engineered to provide a precise, micro-adjustable fit and is backed by the BOA Lifetime Guarantee. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, BOA Technology Inc. has offices in Austria, Greater China, South Korea, and Japan. For more information, please visit BOAFit.com.
A brand born on the diamond, Marucci has been working for over three years to develop footwear geared specifically for the baseball and softball athlete. The brand teamed up with BOA® for another first – bringing the BOA® Fit System to the sport – guaranteeing athletes have a personalized fit for every moment of the game.
Entering the Footwear Category
With the same commitment as when the brand made its debut 20 years ago, Marucci continues to deliver ultimate craftsmanship and push the limits to redefine the game.
“As a player-founded enterprise, we are committed to keeping the baseball and softball athlete at the center of everything we do,” said Kurt Ainsworth, co-founder and CEO of Marucci Sports. “When looking at the diamond footwear market, we saw a distinct opportunity to bring advanced technology to the game – technology that prioritizes what our sport’s athletes require to own every play, inning and moment.”
Over three years in the making, Marucci has tested each model with athletes of all levels, ensuring the brand can deliver performance that athletes need to be successful.
Delivering Precision Fit, Comfort and Traction
With the ultimate blend of precision fit, comfort and traction, the MXB Collection is engineered for peak performance.
“This collaboration is a momentous moment for both brands,” said Dan Feeney, Ph.D., BOA’s VP of Partner Product Innovation and Development. “Our focus is ensuring that diamond athletes have the most advanced and precise fit, allowing them the ultimate power and control for every play.”
The collection features three models – the MXB Metal BOA®, the MXB Molded BOA® and the MXB Trainer BOA®. Each model has been designed to provide diamond-specific benefits, some of which include:
· Precision Fit: Equipped with the BOA® Fit System, dual Li2 dials on the Metal and Molded cleat provide precise, micro-adjustable tension at both the midfoot and forefoot, ensuring a secure, locked-in fit that enhances energy transfer and maximized performance efficiency.
· Precision Comfort: An ergonomic footbed engineered with advanced contouring technology both optimizes cushioning and evenly distributes pressure, reducing cleat impact.
· Precision Traction: The Metal and Molded spike configurations are diamond-specific to provide targeted stability and superior grip optimizing traction on designated surfaces, while the precise placement ensures enhanced balance and quick direction changes.
The Marucci MXB Collection will be available online and at select Hitter’s House locations beginning December 13, 2024.
To learn more about the Marucci MXB Collection, visit maruccisports.com/footwear.
About Marucci Sports, LLC
Marucci Sports is a leading manufacturer and distributor of baseball and fastpitch equipment under the Marucci and Victus brands, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Marucci's product portfolio includes wood and metal bats, fielding gloves, batting gloves, apparel, bags, accessories, protective gear and footwear. Today, Marucci and Victus are the top two most-used bats among Big League players. Marucci's acquisitions of Baum & Lizard Skins reinforces its leading position in diamond sports and expands its presence into wood composite bats, hockey, cycling, esports and golf.
About BOA Technology, Inc.
BOA Technology Inc., in partnership with leading brands, develops and enhances the best gear through its patented BOA Fit System. Offering purpose-built fit solutions for performance, the BOA Fit System is featured in a wide range of products, including snow sports, cycling, hiking/trekking, golf, running, court sports, workwear, and medical bracing. The system comprises a micro-adjustable dial, lightweight and durable laces, and low-friction lace guides. Each unique configuration is engineered to provide a precise, micro-adjustable fit and is backed by the BOA Lifetime Guarantee. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, BOA Technology Inc. has offices in Austria, Greater China, South Korea, and Japan. For more information, please visit BOAFit.com.
Contact
Marucci SportsContact
MC Huntsberry
225-224-3691
https://maruccisports.com/
MC Huntsberry
225-224-3691
https://maruccisports.com/
Categories