New Audiobook Release: Historical Fiction Novel Captures the Secrets and Shadows of Small-Town America
Charleston, SC, December 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A devastating death. A small-town secret. A literary gem.
As the Wyoming town of Juniper is still buzzing with excitement from its annual Homecoming Parade and football game, the tragic death of Homecoming Queen BJ Bonniface sends shockwaves through the close-knit community. Though authorities attribute her death to a bee sting, her best friend, Nella Fortune, and boyfriend, Rob Hitchcock, suspect there’s more to the story. Left with unanswered questions and the weight of a truth they cannot share, both teenagers are haunted by the shadow of BJ’s death, struggling to navigate their grief in a town that urges them to pretend nothing has changed. But secrets have a way of unearthing themselves - no matter how deeply they are buried.
Now available as an audiobook, “A Horse Brought Us Here” by award-winning author Dershie McDevitt offers listeners an evocative tale of resilience, betrayal, and the complexities of friendships and small-town life. Set against the vivid backdrop of 1950s Wyoming, this literary period piece weaves nostalgia for the simplicity of the past with the darker truths lurking beneath the surface.
McDevitt masterfully captures the intricacies of interwoven lives and the consequences of tragedy in a close-knit community. Her exploration of youthful resilience and the dangers of long-held secrets has garnered critical acclaim:
“Fans of literary period pieces will enjoy this novel, which offers a smooth, controlled journey through a tragic tale.” —Kirkus
“Dershie McDevitt has penned a thought-provoking literary gem in her richly researched, coming-of-age shocker, ‘A Horse Brought Us Here.’” —IndieReader
“[A] moving elegy for a time, place, and childhood itself.” —BookLife by Publishers Weekly
“‘A Horse Brought Us Here’ is a book in a class all its own. Readers who enjoy historical fiction or period piece fiction will enjoy this superb novel about a tragedy that shakes a small town and changes the lives of those in it forever.” —Seattle Book Review
“Author Dershie McDevitt beautifully captures the essence and spirit of small-town America in the 1950s in this well-written novel that builds tension steadily.” —Readers’ Favorite
Listeners of the newly released audiobook will be captivated by McDevitt’s portrayal of small-town America and her characters’ poignant struggles with grief, love, and friendship. Perfect for fans of Margot Livesey and William Maxwell, “A Horse Brought Us Here” speaks to the enduring human spirit and the mysteries of youth that remain etched in our hearts.
Dershie McDevitt is no stranger to spinning compelling tales. Best known for her Callahan Banks Mystery Series, McDevitt brings her love of storytelling and meticulous research to this standalone novel, crafting a gripping exploration of life in rural America.
The audiobook of “A Horse Brought Us Here” is now available for $12.99 on Audible and other major audiobook platforms. The paperback ($14.99) and eBook ($4.99) editions are also available at all major online retailers.
About the Author:
Dershie McDevitt is an award-winning author with an MLA from UNC Asheville, where she received The Wilma Dykeman Award for excellence in nonfiction writing. Her novels are beloved for their emotional depth, rich characters, and atmospheric settings. She lives with her husband and rescued pets in the mountains of North Carolina.
Learn more about Dershie McDevitt and her work at www.dershiemcdevitt.com.
The book is distributed by Bublish, Inc. Learn more at www.bublish.com.
ISBN and Pricing:
eBook: 9781647048280 - $4.99
Paperback: 9781647048273 - $14.99
Audiobook: 9781647049294 - $12.99
Contact
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
