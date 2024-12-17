New Audiobook Release: Historical Fiction Novel Captures the Secrets and Shadows of Small-Town America

Discover the secrets of small-town Wyoming in Dershie McDevitt’s “A Horse Brought Us Here.” When Homecoming Queen BJ Bonniface tragically dies, rumors swirl as her best friend and boyfriend question the truth behind her death. Set in the 1950s, this gripping historical fiction explores friendship, grief, and resilience. Now available as an audiobook on Audible and major platforms, this critically acclaimed novel captivates readers and listeners alike with its emotional depth and timeless themes.