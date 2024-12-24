Tino Kyprianou, Founder of Axiana Digital Forensics, Acquires International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners (ISFCE) from Nightwing

The International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners (ISFCE), a globally recognized leader in digital forensics certification and training, has been acquired by Tino Kyprianou, the founder of Axiana Digital Forensics and a respected figure in the digital forensics community. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in ISFCE’s history, positioning the organization for growth and innovation under independent ownership.