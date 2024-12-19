Elait Health Appoints Michael Boggs as New CEO to Drive Company Strategy and Adoption of Its AI-powered Health Data Management Platform
Michael Boggs brings decades of leadership experience to drive Elait Health’s strategy, expand its AI-powered health data management platform, and enhance healthcare innovation.
Lewes, DE, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elait Health, Ai-powered health data management platform provider for health and life sciences organizations, today announced that Michael Boggs has joined its executive team as Chief Executive Officer. With decades of proven leadership experience, Boggs will spearhead the company’s next phase of innovation and growth, solidifying its position at the forefront of Ai-powered healthcare technology.
Boggs will lead the company’s strategic vision and continued expansion across the healthcare industry, establishing Elait Health as a leader in Ai-powered healthcare platforms designed to automate manual processes and enable organizations to run more efficiently and reduce operational costs. The Ai powered Agents currently accelerate the time to value for FHIR-based interoperability, data governance and compliance processes with plans to introduce more Ai Agents in 2025.
Boggs is a proven industry veteran, bringing more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership and growth to his role at Elait Health. Most recently, he was the founder and CEO of AnalytiX DS (now Erwin/Quest Software), an enterprise data governance platform (now Erwin Data Intelligence), where he led the company to a global customer base with healthcare customers on 6 continents and a successful acquisition by Erwin Inc in 2018. Following the acquisition, he served as part of the Erwin leadership team as CTO responsible for product strategy and sales engineering and another acquisition by Quest Software in 2021. Throughout his career, Boggs has consistently proven a talent for fostering innovation, driving operational excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer success delivering transformative results for organizations.
“I am honored to join Elait Health at this transformative moment,” said Michael Boggs. “The company’s cutting-edge approach to leveraging Ai and integrating it within a curated and comprehensive data management platform contains limitless opportunities to disrupt how healthcare organizations manage, share and collaborate with healthcare data. I look forward to working with the talented team, improving interoperability adoptions and bringing new Ai-driven healthcare accelerators to market. Our mission is to serve as the catalyst for automation and transformation that healthcare urgently needs, enabling organizations to operate with greater speed and efficiency.”
Martyn Bergman, Managing Director and Co-Founder, shared their enthusiasm about the new leadership: “Michael’s appointment heralds an exciting new era for Elait Health. After working in a consulting capacity and advising the Elait Health board for the past 6 months it was clear his deep expertise and visionary approach perfectly align with our mission to revolutionize healthcare data management. We are confident that he will steer the company toward an even brighter future.”
Under Boggs’ leadership, Elait Health plans to expand its Ai-powered agents, launch the next version of its FHIR-based interoperability server, deepen industry collaborations, and accelerate its role as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations worldwide. As part of its growth strategy, the company is actively engaging in Series A funding rounds to support its ambitious goals, including the development of additional cutting-edge AI-powered solutions for healthcare and expansion of its global reach.
About Elait Health
Elait Health is the provider of the most automated and comprehensive cloud-based health data management platform available. Fueled by Ai-powered agents and FHIR-based API’s integrated within a health data management platform committed to reducing the time to value for data driven initiatives and transforming how healthcare organizations manage, share and collaborate with data for superior outcomes. As a spinoff of Elait Limited (UK), Elait Health builds on the expertise and innovation of its parent organization while focusing on the dynamic and growing healthcare technology market. Its advanced platform empowers healthcare and life sciences companies to enhance operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive better outcomes across the health value chain. For more information, visit http://www.Elait.health
Media Contact
Jagadeesh Chintaginjala
Marketing Director for Elait Health
jagadeesh.chintaginjala@elait.com
1(407)887-4411; 5
