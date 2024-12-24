Author Jerome Gleich's New Audiobook “Some Thoughts on God and Other Things” Invites Listeners to Reflect Upon Their Own Personal Relationship with God

Recent audiobook release “Some Thoughts on God and Other Things” from Audiobook Network author Jerome Gleich explores the author’s views on the current state of the world and his fears that America may be moving away from God. Through sharing his writings, Gleich hopes to challenge listeners to reconsider their own thoughts on God, and what his presence in their life might truly mean for them.