Author Jerome Gleich's New Audiobook “Some Thoughts on God and Other Things” Invites Listeners to Reflect Upon Their Own Personal Relationship with God
Recent audiobook release “Some Thoughts on God and Other Things” from Audiobook Network author Jerome Gleich explores the author’s views on the current state of the world and his fears that America may be moving away from God. Through sharing his writings, Gleich hopes to challenge listeners to reconsider their own thoughts on God, and what his presence in their life might truly mean for them.
Des Plaines, IL, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jerome Gleich, who holds a degree in economics from DePaul University and has worked for over forty years as a commercial casualty underwriter, has completed his new audiobook “Some Thoughts on God and Other Things”: an engaging and thought-provoking dive into America’s potential future, as well as the importance of recognizing God’s presence and influence in one’s daily life.
“My purpose in writing this book is to hopefully have people look at God in a new and different way (and also maybe religion, government, our institutions, and hopefully even ourselves in a new perspective),” writes Gleich. “There is so much hatred and discord in the world, and most of it is really about nothing, differences so slight as to be almost unnoticeable; but unfortunately, everyone has strong feelings about certain things, and they let those feelings rule their actions.”
The author continues, “I am concerned that Americans are turning their back on God, and am afraid for our country and the ramifications of that.
“This book is not about you becoming a more religious person, but in coming to believing in and acknowledging God and although that may lead you into religion, I will be happy if you just come to accept God and the reality of that, and my hope is that this book may accomplish that.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jerome Gleich’s new audiobook invites listeners to recognize the current faults with modern-day perceptions of God based on religious beliefs and encourages listeners to reconsider their relationship with their faith in a new light. Engaging and eye-opening, Gleich presents his writings as a clarion call to help listeners understand that in order to make any sort of change for modern society, people must first overcome what divides them in order to stand in unity.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Some Thoughts on God and Other Things” by Jerome Gleich through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
