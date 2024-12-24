Author Mara Aurora's New Audiobook, “Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow,” is a Heartwarming Tale Following a Young Boy’s Journey of Self-Discovery and Friendship

Recent audiobook release “Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow” from Audiobook Network author Mara Aurora follows a young boy who discovers his inner strength through a magical adventure with a new friend, Faucet. This uplifting story explores themes of courage and self-worth, inspiring listeners of all ages to embrace their unique power and destiny.