Author Mara Aurora's New Audiobook, “Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow,” is a Heartwarming Tale Following a Young Boy’s Journey of Self-Discovery and Friendship
Recent audiobook release “Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow” from Audiobook Network author Mara Aurora follows a young boy who discovers his inner strength through a magical adventure with a new friend, Faucet. This uplifting story explores themes of courage and self-worth, inspiring listeners of all ages to embrace their unique power and destiny.
Los Angeles, CA, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mara Aurora, who currently resides in Southern California with her husband, two teenage boys, and two dogs and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Azusa Pacific University, has completed her new audiobook, “Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow”: a beautifully crafted story that takes listeners on a magical journey of self-discovery and friendship, perfect for inspiring audiences of all ages.
“The story is about the power of a child that he or she has not even experienced yet,” writes Mara. “This resilient little boy has to overcome novel situations, including fear of the unknown. As he falls into a deep sleep, he is encountered by a kind, unexpected character who looks completely unlike anyone he knows, but this character, Faucet, needs to go on an adventure to find his best friend desperately. With the power of this little boy, he will be able to accomplish his mission. But without the little boy, nothing would ever be able to take flight. The little boy, in return, gains a friend and a new confidence within himself that he cannot wait for others to see. In the end, he knows he can call on his friend if he would ever like to join again. It creates a sense of power in this little boy to glow, shine, and stand out above others because that is his destiny as others can relate to their destiny on their journey no matter their age.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Mara Aurora’s new audiobook is a charming narrative that celebrates the transformative power of friendship and self-belief, providing an uplifting message about embracing one’s unique destiny and recognizing the inherent power to stand out and glow. Engaging and character-driven, “Faucet” promises to be a cherished addition to any audiobook collection, offering a timeless message of empowerment and the magic of believing in oneself.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow” by Mara Aurora through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“The story is about the power of a child that he or she has not even experienced yet,” writes Mara. “This resilient little boy has to overcome novel situations, including fear of the unknown. As he falls into a deep sleep, he is encountered by a kind, unexpected character who looks completely unlike anyone he knows, but this character, Faucet, needs to go on an adventure to find his best friend desperately. With the power of this little boy, he will be able to accomplish his mission. But without the little boy, nothing would ever be able to take flight. The little boy, in return, gains a friend and a new confidence within himself that he cannot wait for others to see. In the end, he knows he can call on his friend if he would ever like to join again. It creates a sense of power in this little boy to glow, shine, and stand out above others because that is his destiny as others can relate to their destiny on their journey no matter their age.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Mara Aurora’s new audiobook is a charming narrative that celebrates the transformative power of friendship and self-belief, providing an uplifting message about embracing one’s unique destiny and recognizing the inherent power to stand out and glow. Engaging and character-driven, “Faucet” promises to be a cherished addition to any audiobook collection, offering a timeless message of empowerment and the magic of believing in oneself.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Faucet: For We All Have the Power to Glow” by Mara Aurora through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories