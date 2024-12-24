Author Linda Mason's New Audiobook,“Tenacity ... I Will Survive: In His Grace Series,” Explores How the Traumas of One’s Past Can Forever Shape Their Future
Recent audiobook release “Tenacity ... I Will Survive: In His Grace Series” from Audiobook Network author Linda Mason is a compelling novel that follows the lives of several individuals who experience countless hurdles and challenges, revealing how they endure these struggles and the lasting impact they have on their lives.
Powhatan, VA, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Mason, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who holds an associate degree in early childhood education, a life and health insurance background, and a passion for writing, has completed her new audiobook, “Tenacity ... I Will Survive: In His Grace Series”: a stunning tale that follows the lives of a group of individuals who must deal with the countless trials, consequences, and traumas with incredible strength and faith.
“In this second combined ‘In His Grace’ two-book series, ‘Tenacity ... I Will Survive’ the exciting story continues with the exact phrasing of the last two-and-a-half original five- book series,” writes Mason. “This final story continues to follow the flow of varying characters’ points of view, tackling new and complex challenges of which life never seems to have a shortage. Travel with each character and witness how age and past experiences have altered their futures. Hard times and the consequences of unpopular decisions are not over, as the characters are continuously challenged by ghosts from their pasts. Should they be welcomed? Will they handle things like adults? Aren’t adults supposed to have all the answers? We’ll find out as the drama unfolds.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Linda Mason’s new audiobook is sure to leave listeners on the edge of their seats as they witness the tragedies and triumphs of these everyday individuals, scenarios which many face on a daily basis. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Tenacity...I Will Survive!” delivers a powerful message of hope and forgiveness, revealing that nothing is too hard for anyone to overcome so long as they permit God to help and be present.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Tenacity ... I Will Survive: In His Grace Series” by Linda Mason through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
