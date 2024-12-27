IronOrbit Expands Data Center Reach with New Cloud Node in Hawaii
Anaheim Hills, CA, December 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit, a leader in GPU accelerated cloud desktops and recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), is proud to announce the expansion of its North American data center network with a new cloud node in Hawaii. This strategic move is a significant milestone in the company’s SUCCEED strategy, aimed at providing unparalleled cloud solutions and enhanced service to its growing customer base.
The new cloud node built in the Tier 4 DC facility in Hawaii will enable IronOrbit to better serve clients in the island region, delivering latency free, optimized performance, and increased reliability for mission-critical applications. By combining its world-class managed DaaS services with stringent SOC 2 Type 2 certification, IronOrbit continues to deliver secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across industries.
“Expanding our data center presence to Hawaii reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-centric growth,” said Ayman Ayoub, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of IronOrbit. “This new cloud node not only strengthens our network but also underscores our dedication to providing businesses in the region with cutting-edge cloud services that are secure, efficient, and responsive to their needs.”
IronOrbit’s managed DaaS solutions have earned industry recognition for their seamless performance, flexibility, and enterprise-grade security. With the addition of the Hawaii node, businesses in the island region will have access to a robust cloud infrastructure that supports remote work, enhances productivity, and accelerates digital transformation.
This expansion marks another step forward in IronOrbit’s mission to deliver superior cloud computing experiences worldwide. To learn more about IronOrbit and its services, please visit www.ironorbit.com.
About IronOrbit
IronOrbit is a leading provider of fully customizable cloud solutions, specializing in Managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS), GPU-powered cloud workstations, and enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure. Recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and certified with SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, IronOrbit is committed to delivering secure, high-performance cloud environments that drive business success.
Contact
IronOrbitContact
Kamron Naderkhani
1-949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
