Author Sam Yacoub's New Audiobook, “ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what's about to come next. Rev 3:10,” is a Thrilling Tale of Ancient Mysteries
Recent audiobook release “ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what's about to come next. Rev 3:10” from Audiobook Network author Sam Yacoub takes listeners on a pulse-pounding journey where ancient gods return, and a team must race against time to uncover an alien artifact that may hold the key to their survival or unleash unimaginable forces.
Dunwoody, GA, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sam Yacoub has completed his new audiobook, “ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what's about to come next. Rev 3:10”: an enthralling audiobook that combines elements of ancient mythology, contemporary conflict, and high-stakes adventure to deliver a riveting listening experience.
In “ANKH,” Yacoub crafts a tale that begins with a world in turmoil. The ancient gods, long forgotten, are poised to reclaim their former glory, threatening humanity’s hope for peace. Amidst this backdrop, the Arab-Israeli conflict reaches a new height, casting a dark shadow over the Middle East as global forces mobilize for a potentially catastrophic showdown.
“As the planet balances on the edge of World War III,” writes Yacoub. “Amidst the U.S. ground forces a group of archeologists go missing in the ruined city of Abu Simbel. A military team and scientists arrive in Egypt to investigate. It wasn't just old ruins and deserts to contend with. The mission became a survival run as political intrigues threatened to tear them apart.
“The team must act fast to discover the truth deep into Abu Simbel. A mystery was present; an alien celestial artifact rests in those ancient ruins, a portal to somewhere else. It may be the key to finding the missing archeologists or the doorway to places beyond human conception.
“And the story begins; They enter to face forces fighting a war older than time. Against all odds, a group of people frozen in time and waiting for a deliverer holding back the ancient powers. They were caught into a conduit across time to the middle Egyptian dynasty and confronted by a group of Hebrew and Egyptians escaping the Pharoh of Exodus and awaiting a message, the way to safety. To them, the Ankh was a sign, the way to life. But, the message was not for the escaping remnant but to the mission team, ‘The time is up; the Ankh returns.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Sam Yacoub’s new audiobook is a thrilling adventure that blends historical mystery with speculative fiction, making it a must-listen for fans of intense, imaginative narratives. Sam Yacoub’s masterful storytelling and immersive soundscapes promise to captivate audiences and transport them into a world where ancient powers and modern conflicts collide.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what's about to come next. Rev 3:10” by Sam Yacoub through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
