Author Sam Yacoub's New Audiobook, “ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what's about to come next. Rev 3:10,” is a Thrilling Tale of Ancient Mysteries

Recent audiobook release “ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what's about to come next. Rev 3:10” from Audiobook Network author Sam Yacoub takes listeners on a pulse-pounding journey where ancient gods return, and a team must race against time to uncover an alien artifact that may hold the key to their survival or unleash unimaginable forces.