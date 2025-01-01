Unplugged Collective Unites Innovators at CES with “Strangers No More” Event
Unplugged Collective is set to host "Strangers No More" at CES 2025 on January 7 at DiscoShow in The LINQ Hotel + Experience, Las Vegas
New York, NY, January 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unplugged Collective, a new initiative in fostering authentic connections within the tech and innovation community, has announced its highly anticipated event, “Strangers No More,” taking place at CES 2025. Scheduled for Tuesday, January 7 at DiscoShow in The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas, this gathering promises to redefine professional networking by creating an inclusive space for conversation, collaboration, and connection among industry leaders during the annual CES week.
Building on the resounding success of Unplugged Collective’s inaugural Advertising Week Party, which saw over 600 attendees from various sectors of the advertising and media industry, the planned evening during CES will be co-hosted by leading innovators and sponsors SEEDTAG, HUMAN, Adform, SambaTV, Sovrn, Ogury, Switchboard, Relo Metrics, Snackable Media, ADvendio and Cognitiv.
“CES is a mainstay for many of the adtech and martech luminaries, and a great way to start the year reconnecting and mapping out plans for the coming months. It’s also a hectic week with multiple locations and competing activations,” said Mike Richter, Co-Founder & CEO of Unplugged Collective. “With Strangers No More, not only are we the first to host a large-scale gathering at the exciting DiscoShow venue, we are also dedicated to providing a space to bring together a diverse group of people looking to hold meaningful dialogues as well as enjoy the many curated activities.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore emerging trends, exchange ideas, and build lasting professional relationships in an environment that champions authenticity and inclusivity. Planned activations include: Frick Frack Black Jack, Photo Activations, Dessert & Breakfast at Midnight, the Glitter Bar and many more immersive and unique entertainment throughout the venue.
Erica Fieldman, Chief Marketing Officer, noted, “As the industry’s leaders gather in Las Vegas, we aim to create a space where they can exchange ideas, find inspiration, and forge partnerships that drive meaningful change throughout the year.”
To RSVP, visit https://strangersnomoreces.splashthat.com/.
For more information about future events, visit www.unpluggedcollective.com.
About Unplugged Collective:
Unplugged Collective organizes experiential networking events for the advertising and media sector, aiming to foster connections through immersive experiences at industry events throughout the year.
Contact
Erica Fieldman
702-375-0323
unpluggedcollective.com
