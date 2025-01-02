Netherlands Tops Global Education Rankings, Ending South Korea’s Reign
The Best Education System in 2024
Camden, NJ, January 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a historic achievement, the Netherlands has been named the world’s best education system for 2024, dethroning South Korea, an eight-time champion, in NJ MED’s prestigious 12th Annual Top 20 Education Rankings.
The rankings, celebrated globally for their rigorous and comprehensive analysis, are based on data submitted to the United Nations. These evaluations cover critical aspects of educational systems, including:
· Early childhood enrollment rates (ages 3–4)
· Primary school completion rates (ages 6–11)
· Lower secondary completion rates (ages 11–14)
· High school graduation rates (ages 14–18)
· College graduation rates (ages 18–25)
· Test scores for primary and lower secondary students
· School safety levels (ages 3–25)
· Rates of children out of school (ages 3–14)
· Adult literacy levels (ages 15 and up)
The Netherlands’ rise to the top is attributed to its exceptional performance across nearly all categories, setting new benchmarks for educational excellence. This year’s achievement is a testament to the nation’s dedication to fostering inclusive and high-quality education for all.
South Korea, renowned for its academic rigor and innovation, remains a formidable contender, securing the #2 spot. Finland, Belgium, and Japan complete the top five, demonstrating the global diversity of education leaders.
NJ MED, a pioneering organization in global education advocacy, underscored the importance of these rankings in driving international efforts to improve education systems. By evaluating outcomes across diverse metrics, the rankings highlight areas of excellence and opportunities for growth in education worldwide.
“The 2024 rankings underscore the critical role of data in shaping educational policies,” said Albert Mitchell, CEO of NJ MED. “This aligns perfectly with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4—ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.”
As the Netherlands celebrates its hard-earned victory, the 2024 rankings set the stage for further collaboration and competition among nations striving to advance education for future generations.
For a complete review of the Global Education Rankings, visit https://worldtop20.org/worldbesteducationsystem/
