Debi Lawson Honored as Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Carmichael, CA, January 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Debi Lawson, of Carmichael, California, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Lawson will be featured in the Winter 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Debi Lawson
Debi Lawson is a teacher at Washington Elementary, Carmichael, California, where she teaches 5th and 6th grade. Lawson brings her expertise to the classroom, contributing to the educational development of her students.
Lawson holds a B.A. in liberal studies from Sacramento State, which she earned in 2007. She received her M.A. in education-curriculum and instruction from Sacramento State in 2010, and completed her Ed.D. in education curriculum and instruction from Northcentral University in 2017.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
