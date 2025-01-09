SchoolBlocks Launches SchoolFeed: a Game-Changer for Safe, Engaging School Communities
Carbondale, CO, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SchoolBlocks, a trusted EdTech platform serving over 3,000 schools nationwide, proudly introduces SchoolFeed, a revolutionary school-safe social networking platform. Designed to tackle the growing challenges of traditional social media in educational settings, SchoolFeed offers schools the tools they need to reclaim their communities and foster safer, more meaningful online connections.
Revolutionizing Communication in Education
SchoolFeed: Helping schools create safe, meaningful connections by replacing the risks of traditional social media with a secure, purpose-built platform. Key features include:
-Moderator AI: Advanced AI technology ensures that every interaction on SchoolFeed is safe, respectful, and appropriate, helping schools create a positive online environment for students, parents, and staff.
-Seamless Integration: Effortlessly connects with existing systems like Google Workspace and Microsoft Office 365, ensuring roles and permissions sync without extra administrative effort.
-Designed for Schools: Tailored to meet the unique needs of education systems, SchoolFeed streamlines communication across districts, schools, and classrooms.
Addressing the Real Issues of Social Media in Schools
For many schools, social media brings more harm than help. Rising concerns over cyberbullying, student well-being, and divisive interactions among parent communities have highlighted the urgent need for a better solution. SchoolFeed creates a safe space where students and families can connect without the risks of traditional social media.
As part of its mission to transform digital communication in schools, SchoolFeed provides a safer, more meaningful alternative to traditional social media platforms. Highlighting the platform’s purpose, founder Stephen Shapiro explains,
"Rather than building walls to keep social media out, SchoolFeed empowers school leaders to replace it with something meaningful and school-safe."
This vision underscores SchoolFeed’s dedication to addressing the challenges of online safety, fostering positive communication, and creating healthier learning communities.
About SchoolBlocks
SchoolBlocks is a leading EdTech provider offering comprehensive communication solutions for schools, including websites, mobile apps, and integrations with Google and Microsoft systems. With over 3,000 schools relying on its platform, SchoolBlocks is dedicated to improving school-to-home communication through innovative and accessible technology.
For more information about SchoolFeed or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.cleverfeed.com/schoolfeed or contact below.
Contact
SchoolFeedContact
Stephen Shapiro
(800) 313-6438
https://www.cleverfeed.com/schoolfeed
