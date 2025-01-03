Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. San San Wynn Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Ridge, NY, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist San San Wynn, MD. Dr. Wynn will see patients at 2236 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210.
Dr. Wynn has over 30 years of experience and specializes in lymphoma, breast cancer, lung cancer, and colon cancer.
“Dr. Wynn will be joining our growing network of physicians across NYCBS. For many years, Dr. Wynn has shown continued commitment to her patients and providing them with the best cancer care possible. Welcome aboard, Dr.Wynn,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.
As a child, Dr. Wynn was inspired to pursue medicine and dedicate her life to helping others. “I am excited to continue helping patients and expanding my medical knowledge as I join NYCBS,” she said.
Dr. Wynn completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center before completing her fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at SUNY Downstate. Additionally, Dr. Wynn serves as the Secretary for the Medical Society of New York, Kings County, and one of the founders of Myanmar American Medical Education Society, Inc. Dr. Wynn is also associated with New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Brookdale Hospital.
Dr. Wynn is fluent in English, Mandarin, Burmese, and Hakkanese.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Wynn, please call 718-406-9454. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
