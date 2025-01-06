One of the First Black Social Media Platforms "WeKinFolk" Marks Four Years of Cultural Kinship and Digital Leadership

WeKinFolk is one of the first successful black social media platforms and it's celebrating four years of fostering cultural connection and community leadership. Designed as a safe space for authentic self expression and cultural celebration, the platform has become a digital home for it's black users. As a trusted pulse of the black community on critical community issues it continues to grow.