beni Launches to Transform Women’s Wellness: Say Goodbye to Outdated Vitamins and Hello to Targeted Support
Springdale, AR, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- beni, a new wellness brand dedicated to women’s health, proudly announces its official launch. With a focus on delivering core and specialty supplements crafted entirely in the USA, beni is here to redefine how women approach their health and well-being.
beni’s mission is simple: to provide thoughtfully sourced supplements designed to seamlessly fit into the daily lives of women, empowering them to take charge of their wellness journey. From essential nutrients for daily support to targeted specialty products for concerns like gut health and menstrual care, beni ensures that every product is crafted with intention and care.
“Our core products focus on the nutrients women often overlook but critically need to support their body’s health every day,” said Lauren Collins, co-founder of beni. “And for those moments when life demands more, our specialty products are there to provide targeted solutions that work for you—on your terms.”
The launch of beni is more than just a business venture—it’s a response to the needs of modern women who are seeking supplements that prioritize quality, transparency, and simplicity. With a commitment to sourcing high-quality ingredients and manufacturing entirely in the USA, beni aims to set a new standard in the women’s wellness space.
“This isn’t your grandpa’s vitamin,” said Alex Collins, co-founder of beni. “This is wellness designed with you in mind. Our products are here to support you through every stage of life with supplements you can trust and feel good about taking.”
beni’s launch includes a range of products tailored to women’s health needs, with plans to expand offerings in the coming months. Each product is carefully formulated to balance daily health and targeted wellness, helping women achieve their goals without compromise.
About beni
beni is a brand built on the belief that wellness should be accessible, empowering, and rooted in simplicity. Designed for women by women, beni combines thoughtfully sourced ingredients with a commitment to quality to create supplements that truly work. From daily essentials to specialty support, beni is wellness made for you.
For more information, visit www.getbeni.com.
Join the Movement
Discover the difference of wellness made with you in mind. Welcome to beni.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or illness.
Contact
beniContact
Alex Collins
479-222-1424
https://getbeni.com
