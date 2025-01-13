Author Larry Heitz's New Audiobook "A Simple Foundation" is a Comprehensive Guide Designed to Help Listeners Form a Stronger Relationship with God Throughout Their Lives
Recent audiobook release “A Simple Foundation: 5 Universal Principles for Building a Great Relationship with God” from Audiobook Network author Larry Heitz is an insightful and eye-opening guide aimed at providing listeners with the tools they need to form the strong foundation required to form the relationship with God they desire.
Scottsdale, AZ, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Larry Heitz, a successful business executive and entrepreneur as well as an accomplished student of Christianity, has completed his new audiobook, “A Simple Foundation: 5 Universal Principles for Building a Great Relationship with God”: a poignant and thought-provoking look at the tools needed to create a lasting a heartfelt relationship with the Lord as well as a stronger connection to one’s faith.
Raised Catholic, author Larry Heitz always felt his relationship to God was lacking depth. Thus began his journey to discover a way to be closer to God, to become more Christ-like, and to advance God’s Kingdom on earth. He knew there had to be a better way, hence he developed and wrote “A Simple Foundation.” The author is also a firm believer in philanthropy and has been actively involved with homeless and foster youth in the Phoenix area for over ten years. Currently, Larry and his wife, Sharon, live in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he claims to be “semi-retired.”
“A simple, solid foundation,” writes Heitz. “Isn't that what many of us are seeking? We crave security in our relationships, in our finances, and in our spirituality.
“Yet, regardless of the faith we profess, our churches, our synagogues, even our mosques, consist of a myriad of rules, covenants, tenets, and creeds dictating how we must live to honor our God. They leave us confused and often divided. Wouldn't it be better for believers to raise up what unites us?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Larry Heitz’s new audiobook will enable listeners to develop a simple, powerful, and direct relationship with God, based upon ten Scripture passages that advance the principles of simplifying for God, thanking God, trusting God, listening to God, and acting for God.
Based upon years of personal research and observation, Heitz shares his work with the hope of guiding listeners towards creating a meaningful and rewarding spiritual life build on essential Biblical principles.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Simple Foundation: 5 Universal Principles for Building a Great Relationship with God” by Larry Heitz through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
